3D Flip Book Maker Adds More Text Editing Features

Version 1.5.7 of 3D FlipBook Professional has been released and now enables user to insert text into their flipping book pages, with various font styles and effects to create unique looking content. The software also allows for the changing of font style, size, and color, while text can also be made bold or italic.



In addition to being able to convert PDF to flipbook format, users can create 3D fonts. There are 28 font background filling effects and 12 individual font effects now available, which designers can use to create unique styles of content in a flip book. Designers can also align text as they see fit.



Long been used for converting PDF files into an eye-catching document for the Web, 3D Flip Book PDF converter can now simply be used as a text editor. The text editing functions can also be incorporated into much more sophisticated projects. An ability to edit fonts and create effects lets users emphasize key points and make their content more stylish if they wish.



The page flip software now provides all the tools necessary for working with text. Users do not have to open additional programs while working with the flip book maker, saving time, complexity, and computing power. It is now a one stop program for managing converted PDF documents. Text can be edited directly within the software and users can also build their pages within the interface too. It is therefore not necessary to have a PDF editor installed while building 3D flip books.



In addition, users of the flip book maker can add multiple images or SWF flash objects as a new page, easing the process of building flip books with multimedia elements. Two new templates have been added as well. These include moving and flexible templates to aid in the design of new books. A 3D flip book can now be created using full text editing, image inclusion, and template features, all in one inclusive software program.



All of the software’s previous functions are still available, including page editing functions such as creating 3D spinning objects, video, and other effects. Slideshows, movies, and audio are supported too. Users can also save flip book files in formats such as HTML, ZIP, or EXE, further adding to the versatility of intricately designed electronic books.



To read more about version 1.5.7 of 3D FlipBook Professional and all of the useful features for creating 3D flip books for online publishing, visit http://www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/index.html.



About 3DPageFlip Software Co., Ltd.

Established in 2008 in China, 3DPageFlip Software Co., Ltd. is a professional provider of 3D eBook creation tools! The company’s flagship product is 3D PageFlip Professional, which helps to convert PDF to a realistic 3D eBook! The company now delivers 3D publications to a wide variety of customers, which includes both public and private companies, organizations, and unions.