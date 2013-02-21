3D Flip Book PDF Converter Releases Updates Version with Advanced Features

GuangZhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Version 1.5.7 of the 3D PageFlip Professional has just been announced. This version of the 3D PageFlip Professional has some great new features that will wow current users and new customers.The new features in 3D PageFlip Professional include a variety of new or improved software capabilities. The ability to insert text to a flipbook page with various font styles and effects is just one of these new additions to the 3D PageFlip Professional. There is also support to change font style, font size, font color, and font effects like the ability to bold and italicize in version 1.5.7 of the 3D PageFlip Professional.



Along the same lines of the new text functions, 3D PageFlip Professional also now supports the creation of 3D font and includes 28 font background filling effects and 12 font effects! With that being said, the 3D PageFlip Professional can be used as a text editor. Not only does this software allow users to convert PDFs to flipbooks, but it also allows users to edit text and built pages. This combination of features makes the 3D flip book PDF converter a beneficial software product for people who do not have a PDF editor installed on their computer.



Version 1.5.7 of the 3D PageFlip Professional includes two more templates, ¡°Moving¡± and ¡°Flexible,¡± but perhaps the most exciting feature in this updated version of the software are the flash capabilities. The newest version of the 3D PageFlip Professional supports the addition of multiple images of SWF as a new page in a flipbook. For those who do not know, SWF stands for Shockwave Flash. Users of this new version of the 3D PageFlip Professional allows the use of flash animation and video in innovative new ways.



Users can mainly talk the SWF flash animation. In addition, users of the 3D PageFlip Professional can also decorate the flipping pages with SWF. These flash features add extra visual impact to a publication and makes it both more attractive and more engaging as well.



With the 3D PageFlip Professional, the possibilities for the creation of publications are endless. This page flip continues to get better and better each time an update is released. The 3D PageFlip Professional software is currently available for users of Windows 7, Vista, or XP operating systems.



To learn more about the 3D PageFlip Professional, visit the company online, http://www.3dpageflip.com/ , where potential customers can view a demo of this groundbreaking new software and even purchase it online.



Contact info:

3DPageFlip Software Co., Ltd

P121, 2/F, Block A, Suntek Building,

TianHe Gaoxin Ave.1.S.,

TianHe District, GuangZhou,

Guangdong Province,

P.R.China 510550