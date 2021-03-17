Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The global 3D Food Printing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,015.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for 3D food printing provides several benefits such as a healthy and good environment as it helps to convert ingredients such as beet leaves, algae, or insects into delicious products. It tunes up with customer's preferences and needs by customizing the food products.



Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Singapore University of Technology and Design scientists developed a new way to print milk-based products. Direct ink writing (DIW) print milk-based products at room temperature, all the while maintaining its temperature-sensitive nutrients.

Material extrusion is among the most common printing process for 3D food printing, and required paste-like inputs such as mousses, purees, and other food vicious food such as chocolate ganache. In certain incidences, powdered ingredients such as sugar, protein are added to increase viscosity.

The carbohydrate ingredient segment is anticipated to grow significantly, owing to its usage in the production of nutritious and convenience food products. The segment is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The growing demand for personalized and customized food products is propelling the demand for the 3D food printing market. Manufacturers are launching the latest innovative printers for applications such as confectionaries, chocolates, and pancakes, leading to an increased demand for the product in commercial sectors.

North America held the largest market share, and as the countries in the region to invest heavily in the healthcare sector, it allows the usage of this technology in the sector. 3D food printers offer food rich in a specific type of nutrients, and this food eases swallowing and chewing for older patients.

Key participants include TNO, Choc Edge, Byflow, 3D Systems, Natural Machines, Barilla, Systems and Materials Research Corporation, Print2taste GmbH, Beehex, and Candyfab, among others.



3D Printer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Inkjet-based

Extrusion Base

Selective Laser Sintering

Binder Jetting



Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fruits and Vegetables

Dough

Proteins

Dairy Products

Sauces

Carbohydrates

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Government

Education

Defense

Emergency Services

Commercial

Bakeries

Retail Stores

Restaurants

Confectionaries

Residential



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–­­­2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

