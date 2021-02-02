Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- The 3D Food Printing is a type of additive manufacturing technology which is utilised to print 3D food products and cuisines. It is a combination of the actuators, sensor, storage capsules and a software which are integrated to work together. The global 3D Food Printing Market is expected to be valued at USD 1,015.4 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 54.5%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research.



The report further emphasizes the developmental strategies undertaken by these companies, including product innovation, new product launches, and technological upgradation. Moreover, the report studies the notable business events observed in this industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate deals, and brand promotions.



Some of the prominent players in the 3D Food Printing industry include: TNO, Choc Edge, Byflow, 3D Systems, Natural Machines, Barilla, Systems and Materials Research Corporation, Print2taste GmbH, Beehex, and Candyfab, among others.



Market Drivers



The traditional food printing machines are now being replaced by modern methods. This can positively influence the modern food printers (3D food printers) as they provide almost all the benefits of the traditional systems coupled with other advantages like customizing the ingredients as per nutritional requirements, customizing the look of the cuisine, pre-programming the printer to cook desired food at the desired time and many other innovative features.



3D Printer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Inkjet-based

Extrusion Base

Selective Laser Sintering

Binder Jetting



Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fruits and Vegetables

Dough

Proteins

Dairy Products

Sauces

Carbohydrates

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Government

Education

Defense

Emergency Services

Commercial

Bakeries

Retail Stores

Restaurants

Confectionaries

Residential



Moreover, in applications, such as space exploration, where cooked and bulky foods, and the short life of food products, can be an impediment in terms of increased weight, 3D food printing provides a promising alternative. The price of the 3D food printers is expected to decrease over the forecast period due to the rising adoption and technological developments.



Key Objectives of the Global 3D Food Printing Market Report:



An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global 3D Food Printing market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.



Regional Landscape



North America is estimated to occupy largest share of the 3D food printing market in 2020, and the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate between 2020 and 2027. The presence of major 3D food printing companies in North America region can be attributed to the growth of the market in this region. 3D food printers provide food that is rich in specific nutrients, and this food eases chewing and swallowing for the geriatric patients, which provides convenience in feeding the patients.



