3D Football Manager Game Invites Suggestions from Users

Warszawa, Mazowieckie -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Football is the national sport in most western European countries, the majority of residents in Germany, Spain and the U.K would probably all agree that football is their number one game to play and watch.



Very few football fans get to actually manage their own teams though, this has led to the popularity of online football manager and fantasy football games. In these type of games players compete against each other in a similar way to real football managers like Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger do, players usually start with a budget and they can then buy and sell players accordingly trying to increase the players worth as the season progresses.



One such site where fans can test their management skills is http://www.sokker.org/, the site has become a very active community for football fans all over Europe and is now in a position to invest in creating an even greater experience for their community. They recently made the below announcement on their site:



"We would like to know what you would like implemented or changed within the game. In the poll above, are some ideas we heard the community would like.



- Make Sokker into Android and ios client

- Change website graphics design, especially home page

- Change faces to be more realistic and visible in 3D viewer

- Change Training to be more realistic, add team training camps

- More payment options

- Improved interactive ingame tutorial

- Introduce Team/Individual Playing Styles (e.g. long/short pass styles etc.)

- More statistics for players and teams

- Market Assistant / Autobid system

- Reduce bottom divisions into one big league similar to the junior leagues



These are only some of the ideas being discussed and accepted as possible by the developers. However they would like to hear your opinions, what would you like to see implemented or changed? Please vote on the poll as we would like to have your feedback!



Sokker Facebook Page: http://www.facebook.com/SokkerManager"



So what do you think? How can this online football manager game improve their offering?Have your say here.