New Software market report from Markets and Markets: "3D Imaging Market [3D Modeling; 3D Scanning; 3D rendering; Layout and Animation; Image Reconstruction]: Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- With a surge in demand for 3D technologies and global adoption towards 3D, 3D imaging is witnessing a fast paced traction across all industry verticals such as Healthcare, Public safety and defense, Building and construction, thereby making its presence ubiquitous. 3D imaging solution has been commercialized in most of the products such as smartphones, TVs, animation, gaming, computers, cameras, camcorders and in medical sciences. As 3D imaging is a multidisciplinary area, market expectations are very high and diverse as well.
Some of the major players providing this solution are Google, HP, GE Healthcare, Panasonic, Apple, Sony and Agilent. The 3D imaging research report analyzes global adoption trends, evolving platforms and forces in this rapidly emerging market. The report also focuses on opportunity analysis, competitive landscape and estimates the market size with forecasts, across multiple verticals and regions.
The report also focuses on various geographical markets for each of the sub segments within the 3D imaging environment. The major geographical regions include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.
MARKETS COVERED
This report segments the 3D imaging market by 3D display technology, 3D imaging solutions, hardware, verticals and geographical regions. Verticals are further sub-segmented by applications.
On the basis of 3D display technology:
The market is segmented into: Anaglyphy, Stereoscopy, Auto-stereoscopy, Holography and Volumetric displays.
On the basis of 3D imaging solutions:
The market is segmented into: 3D modeling, 3D scanning, Layout and Animation, 3D rendering and Image reconstruction.
On the basis of hardware:
The market is classified on the basis of hardware into two: 3D displays and image sensors.
On the basis of verticals:
The market is segmented on the basis of verticals such as healthcare and medical, defense and security, industrial applications, Architecture and engineering, Media and Entertainment, and others.
Verticals are further sub-segmented into applications:
Healthcare and medical: Surgical Application, Diagnosis, Oral Healthcare and Oncology.
Defense and security: Target Detection, Facial ID and Simulation.
Industrial applications: Machine Vision, Real-Time 3D Imaging and Inspection, Rapid Prototyping, and 3D Imaging and Modeling of Machine Parts.
Architecture and engineering: Cultural Heritage Imaging and Building Information Management (BIM).
Media and Entertainment: 3D Animation, 3D Gaming and 3D Content.
Others: Geographical Information System (GIS), Pharmaceutical Application and Forensic.
On the basis of geographical regions:
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
