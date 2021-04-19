New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The 3D Imaging Market is expected to grow from USD 5.21 billion in 2018 to USD 20.01 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. The driving factor for growth being enhanced growth for 3D technology and increase in demand for 3D medical imaging.



The 3D imaging technology is a fast growing technology that allows 360-degree view of any image from 3D supported devices. The different applications include animation, 3D rendering, and 3D modelling among others. The 3D imaging technology is widely used by various end users such as aerospace & defenses, sports, media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences and architecture. Among these, the 3D imaging technology is widely used in the healthcare and life science segment and is expected to bring the highest CAGR.



Top Players Covered in the Report Include:

Konica Minolta (Japan), Google, Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Able Software (US), Panasonic (Japan), Agilent Technologies (US), GE Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (US), and Tom Tec Imaging solutions (Germany) are offering their solutions to several organizations across various industry verticals.



Players will require increased investments to tackle these challenges and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the 3D imaging market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.



The report "3D Imaging Market by Type (3D cameras, 3D supported Smart phone, Sonography), Application (Layout and animation, 3D modelling, 3D scanning, 3D rendering), End User (Aerospace & Defense, Sports, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Life sciences, Architecture) and Geography - Global Forecast 2026"



For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of organization, deployment, end user and region:

3D imaging By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

3D supported Smart phones

3D cameras

Sonography



3D imaging By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Layout & Animation

3D modelling

3D rendering

3D scanning



3D imaging By End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Aerospace & Defense

Sports

Healthcare & life science

Media & Entertainment

Architecture



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

US

Canada & Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa



Further key findings from the report suggest

Growth of 3D Imaging Market is directly fueled by the enhanced demand for 3D technologies and growing demand of 3D medical imaging. The 3D imaging market is expected to grow from USD 5.21 billion in 2018 to USD 20.01 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period

The enhanced growth of 3D technologies and increase in demand of 3D medical imaging are one of the factors expected to drive the market. However, the poor infrastructure support system and expensive solution cost may act as the restraining factors for the growth of the market.

Based on type, the market is divided into 3D cameras, sonography, and 3D supported smartphone. The 3D camera is divided into categories like stereo vision, structured light and time of flight and the sonography is divided as ultrasound and sonars. The market is expected to gain growth from the enhanced growth of 3D imaging technology in ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging including other technologies like the penetration of 4D which is expected to have more accurate real-time visualization of the human body, at the same time minimizing the uncomfortableness of the patient. Increase in use of 3D imaging in smartphones, cameras, televisions, etc. for high-resolution visualization of day to day life is expected to drive the market

Based on application, the market is divided into 3D modelling, 3D scanning, layout and animation, 3D rendering, and image reconstruction. The worldwide 3D imaging market is expected to bring the highest growth revenues from the 3D modelling segment over the future years. The 3D modeling software includes AutoCAD, Blender and Autodesk 123D. 3D scanners types are divided into optical and laser; Because of their high degree of efficiency and availability, it is expected to enhance the demand in defense and security applications.

Based on end use industry, it is segmented into aerospace & defenses, sports, entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, architecture. The 3D imaging technology is used in a large amount among the Healthcare and Medical industry, which offers better patient services along with more clear and understandable visibility for diagnosis. Because of this, the healthcare industry has become the leading end-use industry among all.

Based on geography, the 3D imaging market is analyzed across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The increase in demand for 3D imaging market in North America has crossed the limits among all the other regional markets. The healthcare industry in the US and Canada has been very fast in the adoption of 3D imaging technologies which is the primary reason for the massive regional growth.



Key Advantages of 3D Imaging Report:

Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

Extensive regional analysis of the 3D Imaging industry

Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations



The research report by Reports and Data analyzes and forecasts the 3D Imaging Market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume and price for the forecast period. The report also sheds light on the various opportunities within the market.



Continued…..



