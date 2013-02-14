3D Innovations Announces Launch of 'DeskCycle'; Revolutionizing at-Desk Exercise

Greeley, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- There’s no hiding from the evidence that working behind a desk isn’t good for long–term health. However, thanks to a compelling new product from acclaimed 3D Innovations, working at your desk and working out can now take place in unison.



It’s all thanks to the DeskCycle; a low-profile under-desk cycle designed specifically for those who sit down while they work.



With a maximum pedal height of only 9.5 inches, the DeskCycle is the lowest profile pedal exerciser available. The DeskCycle keeps pedal motion smooth and quiet using a patented magnetic resistance system. This allows the DeskCycle to achieve more than twice the maximum resistance of other under-desk cycles, without the whirring or clicking that could bother co-workers.



The patented magnetic resistance system has become known the world over thanks to the MagneTrainer, the company’s original and most popular pedal exerciser.



As Kevin Colburn, Co-Owner of 3D Innovations explains, working out while sitting at desk can afford many life-changing benefits.



“Most people know about the benefits of exercise and the risks of inactivity, yet still find it difficult to incorporate physical activity into their lifestyle. They don't seem to find the time or inclination to exercise. More and more people are working out at their desks; and the benefits are greater than just losing weight and improving your health, “he says.



Continuing,



“People who exercise before or during work are happier, suffer less stress and are more productive. A British study recently concluded this with overwhelming evidence.”



With such a unique product on his hands, Colburn believes it’s an attractive alternative to the traditional treadmill desk.



“Walking on a treadmill while working at your desk can be both dangerous and distracting. Besides, they take up a lot of room and are certainly not cheap. We’re now offering a very cost-effective and proven exercise-at-your-desk solution. With the ability to be used under desks as short as 27 inches, getting fit and getting paid for the privilege has never been easier,” he adds.



Each purchase of the DeskCycle comes with free access to an online calorie calculator. Designed to work alongside the DeskCycle, the tool provides accurate calculation of calories burned. It takes into account the persons weight, height, age, and gender.



In all, the DeskCycle is a true revolution, coming at a time when the world has never been more mindful of the detrimental impact of prolonged desk work.



To find out more, visit: http://www.desk-cycle.com/index.html



Online calorie counter: http://www.desk-cycle.com/CalorieCalculator.html



About the Company: DeskCycle

DeskCycle is a product of 3D Innovations, LLC.



Their main website is at http://www.3DInnovations.com.



The company’s strengths include engineering expertise and customer support. All of their products are a direct result of customer feedback.



3D Innovations was originally organized in 2000 and chartered to develop compelling 3D solutions for fitness, education and entertainment. Since then the focus has shifted to the development of products for physical therapy and exercise.



The company is located in Northern Colorado, near the inspiring Rocky Mountains.