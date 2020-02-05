3D IPStudios Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Fantasy Miniatures Vol1!

Madrid, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- 3D IPStudios it is a Madrid based Spanish design studio and it has proudly announced the launch of its all new and one of a kind miniature art project called Fantasy Miniatures Vol1. For this STL Project for 3D Prints, the studio has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and it is welcoming supporters from around the world for their generous contributions in this project.



"We are very pleased to announce that we are offering high quality STL files for the 3D printing of these remarkable miniatures" said Ismael Panadero García, while introducing this project top the Kickstarter community. " We will highly appreciate the contributions of the art loving community from around the world in form of their substantial pledges and donations." He added. Based in Madrid, Ismael currently works as a 3D modeler for collectibles and miniatures.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/3dipstudios/fantasy-miniatures-vol1-stl and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the development of this project. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 1000 and the project is creating a major buzz around the world. Furthermore, the design studio is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping including a Commercial License to sell the models.



About Ismael Panadero García

Ismael Panadero García is a Spanish 3D design artist and a gifted illustrator, who is very passionate about the world of fantasy and science fiction. This project is his latest creation, in which he is offering STL files of 3D miniatures for 3D printing. These miniatures will be offered along with the commercial license, which means that people will be able to sell these 3D models. The project is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, and more details are available on its campaign page.



