3D Mapping & 3D Modeling Market Worth $7.7 Billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 47.9%

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- According to a new market research report "3D Mapping & 3D Modeling: Global Advancements, Worldwide Market Size and Forecasts (2013 - 2018)", the 3D mapping and 3D modeling market is expected to reach $7.7 billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 47.9% from 2013 to 2018.



3D mapping technology is one of the fastest and most complete ways to build 3D-environments in the market today. 3D mapping solutions enabled the user to swiftly build three-dimensional maps of the surroundings with supreme accuracy and clarity, ready to plug into professional visualization systems. With investments towering up for 3D maps applications to be introduced to smartphones, market players such as Nokia, Samsung and other smartphone companies have indicated string interest in this market. The 3D-enabling devices like sensors, cameras, scanners, GPS components, and other acquisition devices create huge potential in this market. The improvised 3D experience on smartphones, tablets, notebooks, PCs, cars, etc. is set to revolutionize the mobile device market and other GPS-enabled device market by broadening the horizons for the users to locate things easily using any device.



The 3D mapping and 3D modeling total market is expected to grow from $1.1 billion in 2013 to $7.7 billion by 2018, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 47.9% from 2013 to 2018. North America, the first mover in the 3D mapping and modeling market, is expected to remain as the major market by 2018. Meanwhile, we also observe the Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions to grow at a significant rate, mainly driven by opportunities in countries such as China and India. In 2013, Europe is expected to account for about 33.1% of the global market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 43.2% from 2013 to 2018. APAC is estimated to be a $1.6 billion market by 2018; at a CAGR of 66.38% 2013 to 2018. The 3D Mapping market players include Tier 1 companies such as Google, Apple, Amazon, Saab and Hover.



The 3D Mapping market report provides an in-depth analysis of the various industry verticals such as healthcare, automotive, transport and logistics, aviation and space, building and construction, defense and public safety, retail, others. It also analyzes the emerging trends in the 3D mapping and 3D modeling market across geographies.



