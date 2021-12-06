London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2021 -- 3D Medical Device Market is valued at approximately USD 2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027. 3D printing is a type of additive manufacturing, it is the process to create a three-dimensional object, by building successive layers of raw material. Each new layer gets attached to the last layer until the desired object is formed. It is done through a digital 3D file, for instance a computer aided design, drawing or a magnetic resonance image. . Increasing public-private funding for 3D printing activities is expected to fuel the 3D Medical Device Market. High incidence of orthopedic and dental diseases is also propelling the market growth. For instance, In September 2020, nTopology raised funding of USD 40 million for the development of the nTop software platform for additive manufacturing processes.



In order to provide comprehensive market information, the 3D Medical Device research report covers key elements such as market size, regional market situation, industry major trends, and market competitiveness. The study also includes market segmentation and statistics on growth rates, current conditions, and future prospects.



Listed Key Company Profiles included in 3D Medical Device Market report are:



Stratasys Ltd.

3D Systems Corporation

GE Additive

Materialise NV

Renishaw plc

SLM Solutions Group AG

Desktop Metal, Inc.

Prodways Group

Carbon, Inc.

CELLINK



3D Medical Device Market Segmentation Listed Below:



By End-use:

Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Dental & Orthopedic Clinics

Academic Institutions & Research Laboratories

Pharma-Biotech & Medical Device Companies

Clinical Research Organizations



By Application:

Surgical Guides

Surgical Instruments

Standard Prosthetics & Implants

Custom Prosthetics & Implants

Tissue-engineered Products

Other Applications



By Component:

Equipment

Materials

Services & Software



By Technology:

Laser Beam Melting

Photopolymerization



Droplet Deposition/Extrusion-based Technologies



This report examines the 3D Medical Device market in depth, describing its competitive landscape, future growth opportunities, and potential threats, as well as data on market participants.



The study's goal is to assess and forecast market sizes for various industries and geographies over the next few years. The 3D Medical Device market research includes qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each of the study's regions and countries.



Table of Content – Major Key Points



Chapter 1. Executive Summary



Chapter 2. Global Market Definition and Scope



Chapter 3. Global Market Dynamics



Chapter 4. Global Market Industry Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market, by Application



Chapter 6. Global Market, by Component



Chapter 7. Global Market, by Technology



Chapter 8. Global Market, by End-user



Chapter 9. Global Market, Regional Analysis



Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence



Continued….



