3d Medical Imaging Equipment Market Trends, Growth, Value and Competitive Insights Report 2022-2030

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2023 -- Three-dimensional (3D) medical imaging equipment plays an essential role in modern healthcare. It is used to obtain detailed images of internal organs, tissues, and bones, which helps in the accurate diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. These imaging technologies offer high-resolution images, which allow clinicians to identify abnormalities and potential health problems that are often difficult to detect using traditional 2D imaging techniques. As a result, the 3D medical imaging equipment market has been growing rapidly over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent USD Analytics analysis, the worldwide "3d Medical Imaging Equipment Market" is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Drivers:

The market growth is driven by several factors, such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and technological advancements in 3D medical imaging equipment. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population and the increasing adoption of 3D medical imaging equipment in developing countries are also expected to contribute to market growth.



Market Opportunities:

-Rising demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive diagnostic procedures:

With increasing awareness among patients about the benefits of non-invasive and minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, there is a growing demand for 3D medical imaging equipment. These imaging techniques are less invasive than traditional diagnostic procedures, and they can provide more accurate and detailed information about the patient's condition.



-Growing prevalence of chronic diseases:

The incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological disorders is increasing globally. These diseases require precise and accurate diagnosis, and 3D medical imaging equipment can provide doctors with the information they need to develop effective treatment plans.



Market Challenges:



-High cost:

3D medical imaging equipment is often expensive, which can be a barrier to entry for smaller healthcare providers or those in developing countries. The high cost of the equipment can also lead to higher costs for patients, which can limit access to care for some.



-Limited reimbursement:

In some countries, reimbursement for 3D medical imaging procedures is limited, which can make it difficult for healthcare providers to justify the cost of the equipment. This can lead to lower adoption rates, particularly in regions with limited healthcare resources.



Segmentation Analysis:

The global 3d Medical Imaging Equipment Market can be segmented based on product type, solution, application, component, deployment



By Product Type:

- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI),

- Computed Tomography (CT),

- Ultrasound, X-ray

- Hybrid Imaging

- Others



By Solution:

- 3D Scanning

- 3D Rendering

- 3D Modeling



By Application:

- Oncology

- Cardiology

- Orthopedics

- Others



By Component:

- Hardware

- Software

- Service



By Deployment:

- On-Premise Based Platform

- Cloud Based Platform

- Web Based Platform



Based on Product Type:

Based on product type, the 3D medical imaging equipment market can be segmented into Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound, X-ray, and others. Among these, the CT segment accounted for the largest market share, owing to its high accuracy and ability to generate detailed images of internal organs and bones. However, the ultrasound segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to its non-invasive nature and low cost compared to other imaging techniques.



Based on Application:

Based on application, the 3D medical imaging equipment market can be segmented into Oncology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Neurology, and others. Among these, the oncology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and the growing demand for accurate diagnosis and treatment of cancer. However, the orthopedics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing incidence of orthopedic disorders and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.



Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent firms contributing to the segment's growth include

- GE Healthcare,

- Philips Electronics Nederland B.V.,

- Siemens Healthineers,

- FUJIFILM Corporation,

- Analogic Corporation,

- ContextVision AB,

- Dentsply Sirona,

- EOS imaging,

- Esaote S.p.A,

- Fuel 3D Technologies Limited,

- KaVo Dental GmbH,

- Hologic, Inc.,

- Intelerad Medical Systems,

- Planmeca Group,

- Samsung Medison and Shimadzu Corporation



Regional Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest share of the 3D medical imaging services market and is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, owing to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of key players for the development of 3D medical imaging services, and the region's well-established healthcare infrastructure. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the greatest CAGR due to a growth in the number of hospitals, an increase in demand for early detection, an increase in the frequency of cancer and heart illness, and an increase in the number of elderly people.