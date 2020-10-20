Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- 3D Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth and Change



3D medical imaging device manufacturers are increasingly investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the diagnosis by giving accurate, hard-number measurements. AI provides efficiency in medical imaging, particularly when it comes to detecting organs or anomalies. For instance, by combining image visualization and AI, cardiologists can measure ejection fraction with high precision and in a much shorter period of time. Ejection fraction is a measurement of the percentage of blood leaving the heart each time when it contracts. According to a report by Signify Research, in January 2019, capital investments in startup companies developing 3D medical imaging AI solutions reached almost $580 million in 2018 from $270 million in 2017.



The 3D medical imaging market consists of sales of 3D Ultrasound, X-Ray, CT scan, MRI, Hybrid Imaging equipment and related services. 3D medical imaging is used to create three dimensions visual representation of interior body parts for medical analysis with the help of computer-aided design (CAD) or a Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI).



The global 3D medical imaging market is expected decline from $14.3 billion in 2019 and to $13.67 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $16.93 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 7.4%.



GE Healthcare, Royal Philips, Siemens AG, The Esaote Group, and Intrasense SA.



The difficulties faced by the medical device industry owing to the COVID-19 outbreak such as the slowdown in orders and supply chain disruptions are likely to restraint the growth of the 3D medical imaging market over the next coming years. According to Medical Products Outsourcing (MPO) magazine published in April 2020, financial strains and supply chain disruptions are the major challenges faced by the medical devices industry. The manufactures are experiencing a modest slowdown in orders attributing to tight management of inventories due to fear of the spread of the virus and slow pace of reorders owing to the impact of the virus on businesses. Moreover, the managers are also hesitant in overseeing the new product launches in uncertain times. This scenario is predicted to act as a major factor restraining the growth of the market in the near future.



The 3D medical imaging market covered in this report is segmented by type into ultrasound, X-ray, CT scan, others. It is also segmented by end user into diagnostic centers, hospitals, research centers and by application into gynecology and obstetrics, cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, oncology.



In June 2018, Philips acquired EPD solutions Ltd. for $0.29 billion. With this acquisition, EPD Solutions Ltd., operates as a subsidiary of Philips. This acquisition helped Philips to improve the image-guided treatment of cardiac arrhythmias by pinpointing the location and orientation of catheters during the diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. EPD Solutions Ltd. develops cardiac imaging and navigation systems for patients with heart rhythm disorders.



This independent 300 page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the 3D Medical Imaging market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of 3D Medical Imaging in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global 3D Medical Imaging market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global 3D Medical Imaging market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of 3D Medical Imaging on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of 3D Medical Imaging Market and assist manufacturers and 3D Medical Imaging organization to better grasp the development course of 3D Medical Imaging Market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



