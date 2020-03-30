3D Medical Imaging Services Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2017-2023 - GE Company (GE Healthcare), Hitachi, Hologic

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- The global 3D medical imaging services market was valued at $149,492 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $236,809 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. 3D imaging is a revolutionary optical imaging technology, which provides enhanced images on 2D platforms. These images are enhanced by the use of 3D image sensors and displays. The emergence of this imaging technique has allowed medical professionals to generate an in-depth image of the suspect for better diagnosis. In addition, the technology is being applied in several noninvasive medical procedures such as ultrasound and tomography. Improved imaging and better viewing experience provided by this technology are the major attributes, which fuel its demand.



The major factors that drive the growth of the global 3D medical imaging services market are an increase in the need for point-of-care imaging and surge in demand for enhanced optical images for better diagnosis of diseases and disorders. However, insufficiency of medical infrastructure, especially in the developing economies and dearth of skilled professionals hamper market growth. On the contrary, the introduction of improved data storage and information sharing systems such as medical cloud is anticipated to provide create lucrative opportunities for market expansion.



Major Key Players of the 3D Medical Imaging Services Market are:

GE Company (GE Healthcare), Hitachi, Hologic, Planmeca, Materialise NV, Philips Healthcare, Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers), Carestream Health, The Esaote Group, Canon Inc.



The global 3D medical imaging services market is segmented based on technique, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of technique, the market is categorized into ultrasound, X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and others. X-ray segment is further segmented into radiography, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy. The applications covered in the study include oncology, cardiology, orthopaedic, and others. Depending on end-user, the market is fragmented into diagnostic centres, hospitals, and research centres. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Types of 3D Medical Imaging Services Market covered are:

Ultrasound

X-ray [Radiography, Computed Tomography and Fluoroscopy]

MRI and Others



Major Applications of 3D Medical Imaging Services Market covered are:

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedic and Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global 3D Medical Imaging Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the 3D Medical Imaging Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global 3D Medical Imaging Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the 3D Medical Imaging Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 3D Medical Imaging Services Market Size

2.2 3D Medical Imaging Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 3D Medical Imaging Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 3D Medical Imaging Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 3D Medical Imaging Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of entering into 3D Medical Imaging Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Services Revenue by Product

4.3 3D Medical Imaging Services Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Services Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, 3D Medical Imaging Services industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



