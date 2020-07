3D Metrology Market Latest Report on Challenges 2028

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- 3D Metrology Market – Introduction



With the increasing demand for quality control, virtual simulations, and reverse engineering in the manufacturing industry, there has been a significant rise in the demand for 'state-of-the-art' 3D metrology equipment in industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, construction, power, electronics, etc. Owing to the surging demand of these equipment, sales of 3D metrology surpassed a value of US$ 9 Bn in 2018 and are anticipated to grow incessantly.



You can get a sample copy of this report here: https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=5097



Increase in the research and development spending by key players with aforethought to diversify their portfolio and sustain their position in the 3D metrology market is expected to deliver promising growth opportunities to the market. However, hefty costs for the installation of 3D metrology facilities, coupled with lack of competency to operate 3D metrology equipment could cause a hesitance for the adoption of these devices among the end-users, which could impede the growth of the 3D metrology market.



3D Metrology Market – Novel Developments



In March 2018, Mitutoyo America Corporation, announced the launch of MCOSMOS V4.2 with an aforethought to integrate a number of consumer applications. The product offers a large number of extended functionalities like the measurement of the intersection of cone and cylinder and provides applications such as GEAR measurement, reverse engineering, airfoil analysis, and CAD integration with metrology.

In March 2017, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence announced the launch of camera-based measuring equipment – AICON MoveInspect XR8, to gauge the shop-floor measurements with utmost precision. The product is a stable, portable camera with two high resolution 8 pixels cameras, which have invisible flashes. Such a handheld camera makes an ideal probing device for obtaining the 3D coordinates of solid objects at any point in time.

In June 2017, Hexagon launched an Intergraph Smart Digital Asset Collaboration Module to serve the industrial facilities. Such an advanced facility will help the consumers enhance their efficiencies and result in saving significantly over the project and handover costs. The product is said to amplify the profit margins by reducing the cycle times and risks, thereby enhancing the overall project quality.

In September 2017, FARO® announced the launch of an innovative Visual Inspect™ that is competent of large, complex 3D CAD data to be transmitted to an iPAD and then leverage the same for mobile visualization and differentiation to the practical conditions. It underpins the option of intuitive mobile viewing by reducing the complexity of 3D data.



Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global 3D metrology market include –



Mitutoyo Corporation

Zygo Corporation

WENZEL Präzision GmbH

Keyence Corporation

Renishaw plc

Carl Zeiss AG

3D Digital Corporation

Creaform Inc.

Perceptron Inc.

Nikon Metrology

GOM GmbH

Hexagon AB

FARO Technologies

Applied Materials

3D System Corp

Automated Precision

GoM

Jenoptik

KLA-Tencor

Bruker Corporation

Olympus Corporation

AMETEK

Cyber Optics



3D Metrology Market – Dynamics



Automotive Applications to Generate Demand for 3D Metrology



With the innovation fueled in the automotive space, 3D metrology has been finding extensive applications for the inspection, measurement, and to conduct a quality check of numerous components. With the recognized limitations and drawbacks of customary strain gauges, high utilization of optical measurement systems and CMMs is witnessed in the automotive applications, which has fueled the growth of the 3D metrology market. Additionally, futuristic vehicles like electric vehicles and driverless cars are some of the emerging areas, where 3D metrology will find a huge scope, thereby, holding promising growth prospects for the 3D metrology market in the forthcoming years.



Industry 4.0 to Hold Lucrative Growth Opportunities for the 3D Metrology Market



Advent of industry 4.0 has unlocked avenues for the automation of processes and seamless data exchange, especially in the manufacturing technologies. As a result, 3D metrology has been finding



an impressive adoption rate in industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, construction, architecture, electronics, medical, and power. With the incessantly growing market for CMM in the manufacturing industry, there has been a substantial increase in the sales of 3D metrology equipment for obtaining precise measurements, which is anticipated to keep the demand for the 3D metrology equipment surging even in the upcoming years.



Asia Pacific to Remain a Leading 3D Metrology Market



The 3D metrology market continues to grow at an accelerated pace in the Asia Pacific region, on the back of economic vigor boasted by China and Japan. Large demand for the equipment prevails from the electronics and automotive industry to conduct quality inspections during the production process. Since Asia Pacific enjoys its status as a significant automotive market with the presence of a large number of manufacturing plants, demand for 3D metrology is expected to grow consistently in the region.



To know more about the table of contents, you can click here – https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=5097



3D Metrology Market – Segmentation



The 3D metrology market can be bifurcated on the basis of:



Offering

Product

Application

End-user Industry

Geography



3D Metrology Market Segmentation – By Offering



Depending on the offering, the 3D metrology market can be segmented into:



Hardware

Software

Services

After-sales Services

Software As A Service

Storage As A Service

Measurement Service



3D Metrology Market Segmentation – By Product



Coordinate Measuring Machine

Bridge CMM

Gantry CMM

Horizontal Arm CMM

Cantilever CMM

Articulated Arm CMM

Optical Digitizer and Scanner

3D Laser Scanner

Structured Light Scanner

Laser Tracker

Video Measuring System

Vision System

Measuring Microscope

Optical Comparator

Multisensor Measuring System

Automated Optical Inspection

Form Measurement



3D Metrology Market Segmentation – Application



Based on the application, the 3D metrology market can be classified into:



Quality Control and Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Virtual Simulation

Other Applications



3D Metrology Market Segmentation – End-User Industry



Depending on the end-user industry, the 3D metrology market can be segmented into:



Aerospace and Defense

Aircraft Components

Defense

Space Exploration

Automotive

Automotive Design and Styling

Pilot Plant Metrology

Automotive Component Inspection

Others

Architecture and Construction

Medical

Orthopedics and Prosthetics

Medical Devices

Dental

Electronics

Energy and Power

Turbines

Solar Panel

Heavy Machinery Industry

Mining

Others



About TMR Research:



TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today's supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients' conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.