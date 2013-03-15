New Software market report from Markets and Markets: "3D Mobile Market: Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- The past decade witnessed a giant leap in the entertainment industry, with 3Dl motion pictures trickling out of cinemas to 3D television screens. New generation 3D mobile phones are next to follow suit, without the need for 3D viewing glasses. With an increasing number of mobile applications and technologies being produced, 3D capture is likely to become as important as 3D viewing in TVs. Mobile phones with 3D cameras and HD video recording capabilities are set to become a rage in the near future.
With investments towering up for 3D content development, market players such as Movidius, Myriad, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Sharp Corporation and Texas Instruments already foresee a huge potential in this market. This improvised 3D experience on mobile phones is set to revolutionize the multimedia market by broadening the horizons of the entertainment industry.
This report looks at the implementation of 3D in mobile PCs. It analyzes the challenges and opportunities for 3D technology in mobile devices as well as its impact in the marketplace. The report also gives insights on global implementation trends, key market players, future scope, drivers and restraints in the market, along with growth potential across different geographical regions.
MARKETS COVERED
This report segments the Mobile 3D market by mobile devices, device components, applications, and Geographies. Revenue and shipment market is provided for all the segments as well. These segments are further sub-segmented into:
On the basis of mobile devices:
The market is segmented into: 3D-enabled smart phones, 3D-enabled tablets, 3D-enabled notebooks and other 3D-enabled devices.
3D-enabled smart phones: by OS, and by region
3D-enabled tablets: by OS and by region
3D-enabled notebooks: by region
Other 3D-enabled devices: by types and by regions
On the basis of device components:
The market is classified on the basis of device components into two: 3D displays and image sensors.
On the basis of applications:
The market is segmented on the basis of applications such as 3D-mobile gaming, 3D-mobile Advertisements (ADS), 3D-mobile projection, 3D-mobile maps & navigations, 3D-mobile digital content and 3D-mobile device protection.
3D-mobile digital content again segment into: 3D-mobile wallpapers and 3D-mobile animations
On the basis of geographies:
Geography is classified into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific including Japan (APAC), and Latin America.
Country-wise segmentation includes:
North America: United States of America (USA), Canada, Mexico, and Rest of NA
Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America
Europe: Western Europe and Eastern Europe
Middle-East & Africa: Middle-east and Africa
Asia-Pacific including Japan: China, Japan, India, Korea, Singapore and Rest of APAC
