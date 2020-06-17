3D Motion Capture Systems Market (12.5% CAGR) 2019 to 2026: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The Global 3D Motion Capture Systems Market will grow at 12.5% CAGR from 2020 to 2026", as per the latest market research report titled Global 3D Motion Capture Systems Market (By Type – Hardware {Cameras, Sensors, and Accessories}, Software, and Services. By System - Optical 3D Motion Capture Systems {Active 3D Motion Capture, Passive 3D Motion Capture}, and Non-optical 3D Motion Capture Systems {Inertial 3D Motion Capture, Electromagnetic 3D Motion Capture, and Motorized 3D Motion Capture}. By Application - Media and Entertainment, Animation, Movement Science, Biomechanical Research and Medical, Engineering and Design Industrial, Education, Others. By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2019-2026.



3D Motion Capture System is a real-time motion capture system technology. This enables the recreation of complex and realistic movements. The 3D motion capture system comprised of hardware such as sensors, cameras, and other accessories. It is being used in numerous applications such as media and entertainment, biomechanical research and medical, education, engineering & design, and industrial applications. The 3D Motion Capture Systems Market is majorly driven by some of the factors such as rising demand for advanced technology in a 3D motion capture system to record the movement of subject and reduction in implementation cost for the 3D motion capture. The preference for high-quality 3D animation is also expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for real-time data recording with extraordinary temporal accuracy spatial across the globe is also projected to trigger the growth of the 3D motion capture systems market in the forecast period. In addition, rapid research and development of computerized methods for 3D motion processing are anticipated to propel the market in the coming forecast period. However, Complexities Associated with the Technology and requirement for the high-end processor are the major factors restricting the market growth to some extent. Apart from this, surging the use of a cloud-based platform for 3D motion capture is projected to offer a lucrative opportunity for the 3D Motion Capture Systems Market in the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.



List of Companies Covered:



Vicon Motion Systems Ltd. (UK),

Charnwood Dynamics Ltd,

Qualisys AB (Sweden),

OptiTrack (US),

Xsense Technologies B.V. (Netherlands),

Motion Analysis Corporation (US),

Codamotion (UK),

Phasespace, Inc. (US),

Synertial Labs Ltd. (UK),

Phoenix Technologies, Inc. (US), and

Noraxon USA, Inc.



The global 3D Motion Capture Systems market has been segmented into



By Type



Hardware

Cameras

Sensors

Accessories

Software

Services



By System Type



Optical 3D Motion Capture Systems

Active 3D Motion Capture Systems

Passive 3D Motion Capture Systems

Non-optical 3D Motion Capture Systems

Inertial 3D Motion Capture Systems

Electromagnetic 3D Motion Capture Systems

Motorized 3D Motion Capture Systems



By Application Type



Media and Entertainment

Animation

Movement Science

Biomechanical Research and Medical

Engineering and Design Industrial

Education

Others



By Geography Type



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



