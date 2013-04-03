3D PageFlip Professional Introduces Image Conversion, Expanding Application Possibilities

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- New 3D PageFlip Professional v1.5.8 has introduced the ability to convert images into flipbook format. The user interface makes it simple to convert these for creating photo albums in little time. Viewers can see these images on each page as it realistically turns, while photo slideshows can also be created to add to the multimedia versatility.



If a user wants to create an electronic wedding photo album, for example, they can do so by selecting the appropriate images and sizing them accordingly. The process takes just minutes. Very little time, therefore, has to go into organizing a photo album and the frustration of choosing pictures and sorting them out is eliminated. This aspect can even be fun as using the software is so easy, adding even more to the cherished memories.



Converting photos directly has other purposes too. Companies can create catalogs of products, or build their magazines, much faster than before. Users can even convert their own photographs to design a portfolio; with or without additional multimedia effects, such applications make the new feature of 3D flipbook software one which businesses and personal users can appreciate.



Aside from taking up little time, the ability of the software lets one do tasks which were once set aside for the hardiest of professionals. Those inexperienced at graphic design or publishing no longer have to hire someone to do the work. A company does not have to employ more people to organize the photos either. This saves even more time and money. After a few minutes, the features become self explanatory and the process goes smoothly, without worrying about human error on the part of some other professional assistant.



Images can be viewed on the pages of the flipping book , as thumbnails, or as a 3D Image Sphere for a truly unique presentation. Groups of images can consist of products photographed from different angles to produce rotating 3D objects. Numerous options are available to work with images imported into the flipbook, and the uses for these features are nearly limitless. From a business presentation to a wedding photo album, 3D PageFlip Professional v1.5.8 will do the job.



