3D PageFlip Professional v1.5.7 Now Supports Publishing of Entertainment News

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Providing attractive page turning effects and over eight templates, 3D PageFlip Professional v1.5.7 is ideal for publishing entertainment news. Its video, image, and audio insertion capabilities help to satisfy the multimedia cravings of those interested in the latest happenings in entertainment.



Just as converting PDFs to 3D flipping books is made easy, users can also add video with the click of a button. The page flip software supports MP4/FLV video and publishers can add this to any page of their book they want. Readers can view the videos just by clicking on them after turning to the appropriate page. Perfect for entertainment news, viewers can see news on the latest celebrity fashions, performances, and gaffs. In addition, YouTube videos can be inserted with ease and watched directly within the flipping book.



Audio files such as music clips, interviews, and more can be added to a flipbook in this flip book maker too. Any MP3 audio file can be integrated using easy to use tools on the program’s interface. Users just have to select the file to upload and it will automatically appear in the book when readers get to the page. Similarly, images can be added by them and the desired location. Images and video can also be placed in 3D and 360 degree image spheres.



The entertainment industry is currently booming and there are many opportunities to introduce a 3D flipbook to entertainment news enthusiasts. Whether it is television, film, music, or theater, a great deal of news abounds and multimedia plays a role in all of these. In addition to adding video, audio, and images, the flip book PDF tool also allows flash objects, photo slideshows, and background templates to be added and to create a unique quality for each page flip book.



Other options enable music to be played in the background. Images can also be displayed behind the flipbook depending on the template. The flipbook software provides the graphics tools required for generating flashy entertainment news and to keep the reader’s attention. Page turning and 3D spinning effects help to maximize this value, while any PDF file can be conveniently converted into the flipbook format, affording entertainment news providers a highly compatible option.



To learn more about 3D PageFlip Professional v1.5.7 and the features which can help display entertainment news, visit www.3dpageflip.com/pageflip-3d-pro/index.html.



About 3DPageFlip Software Co., Ltd.

A provider of 3D eBook creation tools, 3DPageFlip Software Co., Ltd. is dedicated to offering products which create a new standard in multimedia and for clients to stand out. The company’s products are intended to maximize the effectiveness of how companies communicate with customers. Technical support is always available and the company accepts questions and suggestions on a continual basis.