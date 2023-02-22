3d Printed Oncology Prosthetic Market Growth Size Share Value and Competitive Insights Report 2023

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2023 -- 3d Printed Oncology Prosthetic Market

Overview:

3D printed prostheses are similar body parts that are created using 3D printing technology. This is the most recent sci-fi technology, which is applied in a variety of medical applications such as the construction of prosthetic implants. A 3D scanner is used to develop 3D prosthetic implants and gives 3-dimensional data in a timely and precise manner. Moreover, structural models of 3D-print prosthetic implants are created using 3D custom-made medical equipment. This technology enables the production of designs that are tailored to the anatomy of individual patients. Furthermore, the technique is employed in the treatment of malignancies all around the world.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:

According to the most recent USD Analytics analysis, the worldwide "3d printed oncology prosthetic market" is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Drivers:

-Increasing number of cancer cases

Cancer has a significant influence on society all around the world. Breast cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, bone cancer, and a variety of other cancers are among the most frequent. According to the National Cancer Institute, over 17 lakh new instances of cancer were identified in the United States in 2018, with approximately 6 lakh individuals dying as a result of the disease. These figures indicate that the number of instances will increase in the near future, which is projected to promote market growth over the forecast period.

-Prosthetics according to patient need

The 3D printing technology offers the advantage of developing prostheses based on the patient's anatomy, which makes the design more exact and lifelike, fueling market growth throughout the projection period.

Restraints:

-Lack of Awareness

People are unaware of the many technical improvements that have been achieved in the treatment of malignancies utilising various types of prostheses, which is projected to limit market growth during the forecast period.



Segmentation Analysis:

The global 3D printed oncology prosthetic market can be segmented based on Material, End User



By Material:

- Polypropylene

- Polyurethane

- Acrylics

- Polyethylene

- Others



By End User:

- Medical & Surgical Centers

- Pharma & Biotech Companies

- Academic Institutions

- Hospitals

- Rehabilitation Centers

- Others



Material Insights:

The material segment is further subdivided into polypropylene, polyurethane, acrylics and polyethylene, and others, with the polypropylene and polyethylene material segments expected to grow significantly due to their widespread application in the design of 3D printed prosthetic implants for various tumours. Over the projection period, both categories are likely to acquire a competitive edge and market share.



End User Insights:

The market is segmented by end users into medical & surgical centres, pharma & biotech companies, academic institutions, hospitals, rehabilitation centres, and others, with the hospital segment expected to grow significantly due to the large number of patients approaching hospitals and the availability of a wide range of specialty treatments. Initiatives by market leaders to form collaborations between hospitals and rehabilitation centres are projected to help to the growth of the 3D printed cancer prosthetics market.



Competitive Landscape:

The prominent companies in 3D printed oncology prosthetic market include

- GE Healthcare

- Xilloc Medical B.V.

- Neusoft Medical System

- Koninklijke Philips N.V

- Siemens Healthineers

- 3D Life Prints Limited

- Canon Inc.



Regional Analysis:

Because of the rising number of cancer cases and unintentional injuries in the area, the market in North America is expected to have the highest share of the 3D printed oncology prosthetics market. The Asia Pacific region's market is predicted to develop significantly, with India and Australia leading the way due to increased public awareness of technical breakthroughs in 3D printed cancer prosthetics.