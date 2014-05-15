Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 3D Printer Market in Japan 2014-2018 market report to its offering

A 3D printer creates three-dimensional objects of almost any shape without any molding, assembly or use of machines. It helps in making high-end goods at reduced cost. In the Automotive and Aerospace industries, the use of 3D printing enables manufacturers to make complex parts with high efficiency. Fashion designers also use additive manufacturing to produce jewelry and clothing with complex designs by using materials such as nylon. In addition, researchers are seeking ways to use this technology to make prosthetic parts using biological materials such as cartilage, bone, and skin. 3D printing technology is an evolving technology that serves various industries such as Automotive, Healthcare, and Aerospace. It is also expected to find new applications in other industries as well.



Analysts forecast the 3D Printer market in Japan will grow at a CAGR of 21 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the 3D Printer market in Japan for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales as well as the unit shipments of 3D printers in Japan. It does not take 3D printer-related software into consideration in the calculation of market size.



3D Printer Market in Japan 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the 3D Printer market in Japan landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Vendors



- 3D Systems Corp.



- EnvisionTEC



- ExOne Co.



- Stratasys Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors







- Aspect Inc.



- Keyence Corp.



- Hotproceed Inc.



- Matsuura Machinery Corp.



- Mitsubishi Corp.



- Open Cube Inc.



Key Market Driver



- Demand for Quick Turnaround Time.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Increasing Number of Intellectual Property Rights Issues.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Rapid Growth of 3D Printing among Entrepreneurs and Consumers.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155098/3d-printer-market-in-japan-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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