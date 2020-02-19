Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- 3D printing construction is an innovative and highly advantageous construction method in terms of optimization of construction cost, time, error reduction, design flexibility, and environmental-friendliness. This construction technology fabricates predesigned building element in two-dimensional layers, which, when completed, creates a 3D construction model. Material is extruded through a nozzle to form structural elements layer-by-layer, without any formwork or subsequent vibration. This process is done through an automated and usually computer-controlled machine.



Significant advancements in 3D printing have led to opportunities for the players in the 3D printing in construction market, as 3D printed materials are increasingly being used to build houses. The 3D printing in construction market is expected to gain traction in the coming years, owing to a range of benefits, including reduced material costs, faster construction, significantly lower injuries, and improvements in forms.



The current business environment has become highly competitive as the leading industries are challenged by the demand for quality, safety, productivity and environmental protection. Construction 3D printing may allow faster and more accurate construction of complex or bespoke items as well as lowering labor costs and producing less waste. It might also enable construction to be undertaken in harsh or dangerous environments not suitable for a human workforce such as in space.



Key Players Covered in this report:



Yingchuang Building Technique, XtreeE, Apis Cor, Monolite UK, CSP srl, CyBe Construction, Sika, MX3D, Cazza Construction Technologies, ICON



Market Segmentation:



By the Product Type, the market is primarily segmented into:

Concrete

Metal

Composite



By Applications, the market is segmented into:

Building

Infrastructure



Regional Analysis:



In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest as well as fastest growing 3D printing construction market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region. China and Thailand are the major markets of the region. The 3D printing construction market is majorly driven by increase in population and rise in construction of commercial residential buildings in the region.



