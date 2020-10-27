Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2020 -- The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies investments from 2020 to 2022.



The global market for 3D printing devices, services and supplies was valued at around USD 5.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach around USD 27 billion in 2022f, growing at a CAGR of around 25% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022.



Top Leading Companies of Global 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies Market are 3D Systems Corporation, Arcam AB, The ExOne Company, Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, EnvisionTEC, Materialise NV, XYZprinting, SLM Solutions Group AG, M3D and others.



Markets Covered:



Aerospace 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies, Healthcare 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies, Automotive 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies, Industrial 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies, Jewellery 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies, Energy 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies



Market Insights:



The first commercial 3D printers were launched in the early 1990s, and since the early 2000s, 3D printing technology has evolved significantly in terms of price, variety and quality of materials, accuracy, ability to create complex objects, ease of use and suitability for office environments. 3D printing is already replacing traditional prototype development methodologies across various industries such as architecture, automotive, aerospace and defence, electronics, medical, footwear, toys, educational institutions, government and entertainment, underscoring its potential suitability for an even broader range of industries.



3D Printing can deliver more benefits than just the ability to develop new devices. The two greatest problems that most manufacturers face when bringing a device to market are tooling costs and stringent regulatory processes. 3D printing has the potential to reduce tooling costs and accelerate lead time and regulatory submissions substantially when compared to conventional methods.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies in these regions, from 2015 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global 3D Printing Devices, Services And Supplies market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



