London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- The global market for 3D printing devices, services and supplies was valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 27.8 billion in 2022f, growing at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period of 2016e to 2022f.



Industry growth is primarily driven by technological developments in healthcare 3D printing as well as growing government and private funding to support the development of new 3D printing technologies. The growing demand for organ transplantation and ease of development of customized medical products by 3D printing offers new growth opportunities for the companies operating in this market.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The market overview section of the report defines and explains the market.



The market breakdown by geography gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, like Americas, Asia-Pacific, EMEA (Europe, Middle East And Africa).



Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.



The 3D printing devices, services and supplies market is segmented by industry application



By Industry Application - The 3D printing devices, services and supplies market is segmented by service type into

a) Aerospace

b) Healthcare

c) Automotive

d) Industrial

e) Jewelry

f) Energy

g) Others

By Type Of Device

a) Software

b) Services

c) Hardware

d) Materials



Companies mentioned: 3D Systems Corporation, Arcam AB, The ExOne Company, Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, EnvisionTEC, Materialise NV, XYZprinting, SLM Solutions Group AG, and M3D.



Regions: Americas, Asia-Pacific, EMEA (Europe, Middle East And Africa).



