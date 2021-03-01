3D Printing Healthcare Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- 3D printing healthcare market is projected to be worth USD 4,070.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The 3D printing healthcare market is observing high demand attributed to the reduced waste generation during the production of medical devices and implants. 3D printing in healthcare is considered a sustainable production method primarily owing to its ability to reduce waste generation and being energy-efficient significantly. 3D printing uses only the required amount of material to add layer by layer to produce printed structures ensuring wastage of material to a minimum.



Get Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/358



Key participants include Stratasys Inc., 3D Matters Pte Ltd., Materialise NV, Organovo, Bio3D Technologies Pte Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Simbionix, EnvisionTEC, and Metamason, among others.



Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing healthcare market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-users, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Software

Services

Materials



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laser Beam Melting

Photopolymerization

Droplet Deposition

Electron Beam Melting

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Devices

External Wearable Devices

Implants

Tissue Engineering



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-healthcare-market



Key Points Covered in This Section:



Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate



Create an everlasting reputation:



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global 3D Printing Healthcare market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.



Regional Segmentation:



North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. 3D Printing Healthcare Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. 3D Printing Healthcare Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Ease in the development of customized anatomical models



4.2.2.2. Fabrication of intricate and lightweight components



4.2.2.3. Reduced waste generation during manufacturing



4.2.2.4. Growing geriatric population



4.2.2.5. Increased health expenditure



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost associated with 3D printing systems



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. 3D Printing Healthcare Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Hardware



5.1.2. Software



5.1.3. Services



5.1.4. Materials



Chapter 6. 3D Printing Healthcare Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Laser Beam Melting



6.1.2. Photopolymerization



6.1.3. Droplet Deposition



6.1.4. Electron Beam Melting



6.1.5. Others



Chapter 7. 3D Printing Healthcare Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Surgical Devices



7.1.2. External Wearable Devices



7.1.3. Implants



7.1.4. Tissue Engineering



Continue…!



Quick Buy--- 3D Printing Healthcare Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/358

Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs