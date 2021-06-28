Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global 3D Printing in Education Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. 3D Printing in Education Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the 3D Printing in Education. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: 3D systems (United States), EnvisionTEC (United States), Exone (United States), Materialise (Belgium), Statasys (United States), XYZ Printing (Taiwan), Graphene-3D Lab (United States), Organovo Holdings (United States).



Definition:

3D printing also is known as "additive manufacturing". This technology uses computer-aided design to create 3D objects using plastic, metal and composite materials which are layered to create physical models, pattern, tooling components, and production parts. 3D printing is very versatile in nature and it is used for engineering prototypes and tools for the manufacturing processes etc. The global 3D printing market in education is growing tremendously and offers products such as 3D printers and 3D printing services by many International and national manufacturers followed by APAC and EMEA countries.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global 3D Printing in Education Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend

- Announcement of Government Initiatives

- Cloud-Based Platforms for 3D Printers

- Development in IT Infrastructure for Education



Market Drivers

- Rapid Development in 3D Printing Technology

- Ability to Increase the Learning Process among Students



Opportunities

- Use of Computer-aided Design (CAD) Software to Develop 3D models

- The Advent of Industry Analysis in Education Market



Challenges

- Popularity of Alternative Immersive Learning Platform (Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Software)

- Decreasing the Penetration of 3D Printing Technology



The Global 3D Printing in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (3D printers, Materials, Services), Application (Aerospace Industry, Automobile Industry, Healthcare, Education, Medical sector (Prosthetic parts with biological material e.g. cartilage, bone, and skin), Creation of models, Military/Defense Sector, Footwear manufacturing, Printing circuit boards), End users (K-12, Higher Education)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global 3D Printing in Education Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the 3D Printing in Education market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the 3D Printing in Education Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the 3D Printing in Education

Chapter 4: Presenting the 3D Printing in Education Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the 3D Printing in Education market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, 3D Printing in Education Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



