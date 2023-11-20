3D Printing in Education Market Next Big Thing : Organovo Holdings, Statasys, EnvisionTEC, 3D Systems

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global 3D Printing in Education Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the 3D Printing in Education market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

3D systems (United States), EnvisionTEC (United States), Exone (United States), Materialise (Belgium), Statasys (United States), XYZ Printing (Taiwan), Graphene-3D Lab (United States), Organovo Holdings (United States)



Scope of the Report of 3D Printing in Education

3D printing also is known as â€˜additive manufacturingâ€™. This technology uses computer-aided design to create 3D objects using plastic, metal and composite materials which are layered to create physical models, pattern, tooling components, and production parts. 3D printing is very versatile in nature and it is used for engineering prototypes and tools for the manufacturing processes etc. The global 3D printing market in education is growing tremendously and offers products such as 3D printers and 3D printing services by many International and national manufacturers followed by APAC and EMEA countries.



April 2019, Rigid.ink, a UK-based filament maker, has opened an online 3D printing course, the Institute of 3D Printing, exclusive to its members.



According to rigid.ink, If the course delivers all it promises, the 3D printing industry edges that little bit closer to the everyday man or woman. When learning really is made easy, the industry is no longer in the hands of big firms, professionals and hobbyists with the technological upper hand.



The Global 3D Printing in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (3D printers, Materials, Services), Application (Aerospace Industry, Automobile Industry, Healthcare, Education, Medical sector (Prosthetic parts with biological material e.g. cartilage, bone, and skin), Creation of models, Military/Defense Sector, Footwear manufacturing, Printing circuit boards), End users (K-12, Higher Education)



Market Opportunities:

- Use of Computer-aided Design (CAD) Software to Develop 3D models

- The Advent of Industry Analysis in Education Market



Market Drivers:

- Rapid Development in 3D Printing Technology

- Ability to Increase the Learning Process among Students



Market Trend:

- Announcement of Government Initiatives

- Cloud-Based Platforms for 3D Printers

- Development in IT Infrastructure for Education



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



