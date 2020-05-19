Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "3D Printing in Eyewear Market (Material - Metals, Photopolymers, Polyamide 12, and Other Materials; Type - Ready to Use, and Customized; Application - Reading Glasses, Safety Glasses, Sunglasses, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global 3D printing in eyewear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Rising Awareness about 3D Printing Technology across Various Industries



3D printing in eyewear market is growing rapidly owing to the rising popularity in the healthcare industry. It is a new evolution in the eyewear market. The rising awareness about 3D printing technology across various industries led to the growth of 3D printing in eyewear market. With changing, lifestyle customers are looking for new and trendy sunglasses that fit their attire. The increasing demand for 3D printed sunglasses and other eyewear products complement the expansion of 3D printing in eyewear market.



Rising Demand for Mass Customization and Product Personalization in the Eyewear Industry



3D printing is gaining popularity in applications such as reading glasses, sports glasses, and sunglasses. The growing demand for 3D printing in improving the efficiency of eyewear production drives the growth of the market. 3D printing in eyewear market is highly influenced by the rising demand for mass customization and product personalization in the eyewear industry. Glasses US has launched its 3D printable glasses that allow the consumer to make their own frames at home.



Also, users can add text to the frame designs. Various 3D technologies used in eyewear industry include material jetting, powder bed fusion, vat photopolymerization, and filament extrusion. Nylon 12 is a primary material used in all-polymer powder bed fusion technologies. On the flip side, lack of standardized process restraint the growth of 3D printing in eyewear market. Moreover, various advancements in the eyewear industry will create fruitful opportunities in the global 3D printing in eyewear market.



North America Accounts for the Largest Share



Based on geography, the global 3D printing in eyewear market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in global 3D printing in eyewear market. The growth in North America is attributed to the rising developments and adoption of advanced technology in North America. Europe is expected to grow in the global 3D printing in eyewear market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.



Technological development in 3D printing in eyewear in European countries drives the growth of the market in the region. For instance, W.R. Yuma has produced 3D printed sunglasses from plastic waste in Europe. The plastic waste used is from soda bottles, car dashboards, and fridges. Asia-Pacific region has potential opportunities for the growth of 3D printing in eyewear market. The growing adoption of 3D printing in developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region led to the expansion of 3D printing in eyewear market in Asia-Pacific.



