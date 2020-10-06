3D Printing in Healthcare Market 2020 Industry Overview by Size, Share,Future Growth, Development, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2023

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2020 -- The global 3D printing in healthcare market was estimated to be US$ 3,961.6 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2019 to 2030.



Growing application of 3D printing in various segments of healthcare market, availability of varied materials that can be used for 3D printing, customized products that offer improved patient care along with technological breakthroughs and consistent innovation through research and development activities in the field of 3D printing in the healthcare sector have been significant in propelling the growth of 3D printing in the healthcare market. Additionally, improved precision, reduced errors, efficient use of diverse materials that assist in ensuring minimal wastage are expected to further spur the growth of the 3D printing in healthcare market in the forecast period. The technology is essentially used for the development of novel components or for surgical cutting, drill guides, prosthesis and also for the making of patient-specific model imitation of organs, bones, or blood vessels. They specially help the pharmaceutical and medical companies to offer the required services to their end customers. The growing advancements in the healthcare domain have allowed 3d printing in healthcare to reach this level of advancement.



Major Players in the Global 3D Printing In Healthcare Market



The prominent players in the 3D printing in the healthcare market are 3D Systems, Stratasys Ltd, Materialise, among others.



Growing Application Horizon



3D printing is increasingly being used in multiple segments of the healthcare industry. For e.g. anatomical modeling, active & wearable devices, pharmaceuticals, prosthetics, bioprinting, etc. Owing to its adaptability in making multiple kinds of three dimensional objects, that can be solid, with holes or at times full of dense network, 3D printing in healthcare is rapidly gaining usability in multiple spheres of the medical field. Since this technology has the ability to fabricate, plot and enhance products that would be completely nonviable via any other technology it has gained wide acceptance and popularity in the medical field. Factors such as lower production cost in comparison to the traditional manufacturing method of organs or body parts, and shorter recovery and treatment time is providing added impetus to the growth of 3D printing in healthcare market.



Pre-operative Surgical Planning



Recent times have seen emerging popularity of pre-operative visualization. Use of printed 3D models and other visualization tools for pre-operative planning, assists in pre-defining the steps in surgeries thereby providing accurate results. At times, due to the complexity of anatomical site where the surgery has to be conducted, plain virtual images or two dimensional images are not adequate to rightly convey the structural details. Preoperative surgical planning provides greater clarity about the patient's anatomy and pathology, eliminating the chances of surprises during surgical procedures. In certain procedures, these steps reduce the time taken and provide minimal degree of invasion with adequate aesthetic results.



Segmentation Based On:



By Process/Technology:



1.Material Extrusion,

2.Powder Bed Fusion,

3.VAT Photopolymerization,

4.Material Jetting,

5.Binder Jetting,

6.Hybrid Systems



By Application:



1.Prototyping,

2.Design & development,

3.Anatomical models,

4.Surgical Instruments/Medical Components,

5.Prosthetics/Orthotics,

6.Dental,

7.Implants,

8.Tissue Engineering/BioPrinting



Swift Growth of the Asia Pacific Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Support by the government in this region for R&D activities, accelerated regulatory approvals and various initiatives to promote 3D printing in this region is likely to fuel the growth of the 3D printing in healthcare. Breakthrough researches, wide adoption of 3D printing, strong funding for R&D activities and partnerships amongst key players are some of the other key factors propelling its demand in the Asia Pacific region.



