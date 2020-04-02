3D Printing in Healthcare Market Analysis, Overview, Trends and Research Forecast 2030 with Players 3D Systems, Stratasys Ltd, Materialise

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- Global 3D printing in healthcare market discusses the impact of various Factors influencing the market growth and drivers, further sheds light on market overview, key manufacturers, strategic adopted by them, size, latest trends and types, revenue, gross margin with regional analysis and forecast to 2030.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global 3D printing in healthcare market was estimated to be US$ 3,961.6 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Players in the Global 3D Printing In Healthcare Market



The prominent players in the 3D printing in the healthcare market are 3D Systems, Stratasys Ltd, Materialise, among others.



Growing Application Horizon



3D printing is increasingly being used in multiple segments of the healthcare industry. For e.g. anatomical modeling, active & wearable devices, pharmaceuticals, prosthetics, bioprinting, etc. Owing to its adaptability in making multiple kinds of three dimensional objects, that can be solid, with holes or at times full of dense network, 3D printing in healthcare is rapidly gaining usability in multiple spheres of the medical field. Since this technology has the ability to fabricate, plot and enhance products that would be completely nonviable via any other technology it has gained wide acceptance and popularity in the medical field.



Factors such as lower production cost in comparison to the traditional manufacturing method of organs or body parts, and shorter recovery and treatment time is providing added impetus to the growth of 3D printing in healthcare market.



Segmentation Overview:



BY PROCESS/TECHNOLOGY



Material Extrusion

Powder Bed Fusion

VAT Photopolymerization

Material Jetting

Binder Jetting

Hybrid Systems

Other Processes/Technologies



BY APPLICATION



Prototyping, Design & Development

Anatomical Models

Surgical Instruments/Medical Components

Prosthetics/Orthotics

Dental

Implants

Tissue Engineering/Bioprinting

Other Applications



Table of Content:



INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Ecosystem

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study

Historical Years – 2016 & 2017

Base Year – 2018

Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

Currency Used for the Study



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecasting Model

Limitations/ Assumptions of the Study



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Trends/Opportunities



