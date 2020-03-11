3D Printing in Healthcare Market Driven by Key Players Are Stratasys Ltd, Materialise, 3D Systems

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- Medical imaging creates visual representation of the interior body for improved clinical analysis and diagnosis of complex disorders within short span. Starting from the traditionally used CT scanners, medical professionals are now using 3D medical imaging that offer better resolutions and details in the patients' body. Modernized 3D medical imaging devices are capable of eliminating the radiation dosage for patients along with providing a crisper images of bones and clear picture of the blood vessels.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global 3D printing in healthcare market was estimated to be US$ 3,961.6 Mn in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.0% from 2019 to 2030.



The modernized medical imaging devices are expected to be equipped with technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, virtual reality, wearable like MRI glove or MEG brain scanner, nuclear imaging, and more. 3D medical imaging devices are increasingly demand by healthcare professionals due to growing cases of issues related to skin and bones and complex diseases like cancer.



Amongst all other domains in imaging, medical imaging domain is experiencing major developments. Especially in mammography, manufacturing companies are testing collaborative treatment models for increasing operational efficiency. This offers real-time diagnosis to the healthcare professionals, and significantly improve mammography coverage in complex diseases, such as breast cancer and more. Moreover, integration of IoT (Internet of Things) along with AI in medical imaging, the domain is expected to increase the product applications and ultimately impact the industry on the whole.



Some Key points From TOC :



6.Global 3d Printing In Healthcare Market – Analysis & Forecast, By Process/Technology



1. Material Extrusion

2. Powder Bed Fusion

3. VAT Photopolymerization

4. Material Jetting

5. Binder Jetting

6. Hybrid Systems

7. Other Processes/Technologies



7.Global 3d Printing In Healthcare Market – Analysis & Forecast, By Material



1. Plastics/Polymers

2. Metals

3. Ceramics

4. Organic

5. Other Materials



