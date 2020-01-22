3D Printing in Healthcare Market Technology Forecast by 2030: Stratasys Ltd., Materialise, 3D Systems, Inc

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- Additive manufacturing (AM) refers to process that uses 3D design to build a structure by various materials. The term 3D printing (3DP) technology is increasingly used as a synonym for additive manufacturing. 3D printing technology uses computer generated 3D design and various materials to create 3D structures. The materials used are in fine powder form that are added layer by layer to form a final structure. This process varies from the conventional or traditional method of manufacturing products. 3D printing technology enables testing, designing a prototype, and creating functional components of a product, also to understand different materials that are compatible with 3DP technology while creating a prototype version of a product. 3D printing technology is widely used in various industries like automotive, aeronautics, construction and healthcare among others. In the field of healthcare, 3D printing has been a playing a crucial role in designing & building of prototype models, these includes anatomical models, medical devices, prosthetics & orthotics, and dental implants..

The Top key vendors in 3D Printing in Healthcare Market include are Stratasys Ltd., Materialise, 3D Systems, Inc. and Other Prominent Players



A high focus is maintained on factors such as demand and supply, production capacity, supply chain management, distribution channel, product application and performance across different countries. The report not only offers hard to find facts about the trends and innovation driving the current and future of 3D Printing in Healthcare business, but also provides insights into competitive development such as acquisition and mergers, joint ventures, product launches and technology advancements.



A quick look at the industry trends and opportunities :

The researchers find out why sales of 3D Printing in Healthcare are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favor the industry during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the 3D Printing in Healthcare industry.



3D Printing in Healthcare Market by Process/Technology and Material :

On the basis of process/technology, the 3D printing in healthcare market is segmented into material extrusion, powder bed fusion, VAT Photopolymerization, material jetting, binder jetting, hybrid systems and other processes/technologies. The process of material extrusion is anticipated to account for the largest market share in the global 3D printing market, owing to its wide scale implementation across several applications in the field of dental, medical devices and other healthcare applications. The material segment can be segmented into plastics/polymers, metals, ceramics, organic and other materials. Plastics/Polymers is anticipated account for the largest share of the market, owing to diverse application of these polymers and plastics in the fabrication of prosthesis, implants and prototyping.



3D Printing in Healthcare Market by Application :

The 3D printing in healthcare market is segmented into prototyping, design & development, anatomical models, surgical instruments/medical components, prosthetics/orthotics, dental, implants, tissue engineering/bioprinting and other applications. The prototyping, design & development segment is estimated to account for a significant share in the 3D printing in healthcare market. Increasing use of 3D printing technology in manufacturing of models, prototypes for assisting in surgical pre-panning are some of the factors driving the growth of application segment.



3D Printing in Healthcare Market by Regions :

The global 3D printing in healthcare market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). North America dominated the market of 3D printing in healthcare, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at Korea, China, and Japan. Factors such as the rising focus of major players in emerging Asian countries, improving healthcare systems and government initiatives, adoption of advanced technologies are driving the growth of the 3D printing in healthcare in this region.



Region wise performance of the 3D Printing in Healthcare industry :

This report studies the global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market status and forecast, categorizes the global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).



This 3D Printing in Healthcare Market report holds answers to some important questions like:



- What is the size of occupied by the prominent leaders for the forecast period, 2019 to 2025? What will be the share and the growth rate of the 3D Printing in Healthcare Market during the forecast period?



- What are the future prospects for the 3D Printing in Healthcare industry in the coming years?



- Which trends are likely to contribute to the development rate of the industry during the forecast period, 2019 to 2030?



- What are the future prospects of the 3D Printing in Healthcare industry for the forecast period, 2019 to 2030?



- Which countries are expected to grow at the fastest rate?



- Which factors have attributed to an increased sale worldwide?



- What is the present status of competitive development?



