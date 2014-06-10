3D Printing Market: Newly Published Industry Analysis Research Report 2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The 3D printing market has seen rapid growth in recent years due to its increasing applications across different sectors Such as consumer products and electronics, automotive, medical, industrial and aerospace. Decreasing cost of 3D printers and its increasing adoption across the government and education sectors is further expected to spur the demand in the coming years. Additionally, 3D printer manufacturers are continuously focusing on the development of new 3D printing materials, which would provide improved surface finish and high strength 3D models.



This market has been segmented by use, by technology, by application and by geography. It also includes the drivers, restraints and opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain of the 3D printing market. The study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2013 to 2019. We have also highlighted future trends in the market that will impact demand..



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By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. In addition, the market attractiveness analysis provided in the report highlights key investing areas in this industry. The report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.



The global 3D printing market here refers to the market by use, by technology, by application and by geography. The market is categorized into the following segments:



3D printing Market by Use

Commercial

Personal



3D printing Market by Technology

Polyjet

FDM

SLS

SLA

Others



3D printing Market by Application

Consumer products and electronics

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Aerospace

Military and defense

Architecture

Education

Others



3D printing Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



Global 3D Printing Market is Expected to Reach USD 7,240 Million by 2019



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