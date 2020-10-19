3D Printing Market Overview with Qualitative Analysis, Competitive Landscape & Forecast 2027 Key Players: 3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- The Global 3D Printing Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the 3D Printing market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global 3D Printing market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global 3D Printing Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the 3D Printing market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.



Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry. The report estimates the impact of this crisis on the current scenario and future prospects and provides a post-COVID market scenario.



The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the 3D Printing market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the 3D Printing market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.



The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.



Key Players Profiled in the Report are:



3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, Hewlett Packard, Optomec, Mcor Technologies, and Protolabs, among others.



Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the 3D Printing market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.



Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the 3D Printing market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Printer

Desktop 3D Printer

Industrial 3D Printer

Material

Polymer

Metal

Ceramic

Software

Design Software

Scanning Software

Pinter Software

Inspection Software

Service



Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Photopolymerization

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Functional Part Manufacturing

Prototyping

Tooling



Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Engineering

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Products

Healthcare

Energy

Education

Printed Electronics

Architecture and Construction

Food and Culinary

Automotive

Jewelry



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Inkjet Printing

Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Direct Light Projection (DLP)

Others



Key Questions Answered in the Report:



What is the growth rate of the 3D Printing market? What is the anticipated market valuation of 3D Printing industry by 2027?



What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the 3D Printing market?



Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?



What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the 3D Printing industry over the forecast period?



Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?



