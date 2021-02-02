Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- The 3D printing market is set to attain a valuation of USD 28.23 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.7%, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. The applications of 3D printing is widespread in various industries including engineering, aerospace and defense, consumer products, healthcare, energy, education, architecture and construction, and food and culinary industry.



The report further emphasizes the developmental strategies undertaken by these companies, including product innovation, new product launches, and technological upgradation. Moreover, the report studies the notable business events observed in this industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate deals, and brand promotions. The key industry participants include:



3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, Hewlett Packard, Optomec, Mcor Technologies, and Protolabs, among others.



Market Drivers



The adoption of 3D printers has increased rapidly over the forecast period owing to its accuracy in printing objects. The technology allows companies to print customized objects in accordance to customer's needs. The increasing adoption of the market product in healthcare and aerospace industry is expected to provide growth opportunity to the market. Medical students use 3D printers for bio printing whereas desktop 3D printer are commonly found in public libraries and schools.



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Printer

Desktop 3D Printer

Industrial 3D Printer

Material

Polymer

Metal

Ceramic

Software

Design Software

Scanning Software

Pinter Software

Inspection Software

Service



Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Photopolymerization

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Functional Part Manufacturing

Prototyping

Tooling



Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Engineering

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Products

Healthcare

Energy

Education

Printed Electronics

Architecture and Construction

Food and Culinary

Automotive

Jewelry



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Inkjet Printing

Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Direct Light Projection (DLP)

Others



Moreover, rising government investments are also encouraging the product's demand. Increased investment in research and development of 3D printing technologies is expected to affect the market positively.



3D printing provides ample opportunity for the production, design, and performance of architectural materials, forms, and construction systems. It is an agile and innovative method of product development. 3D printing uses digital software such as CAD to design customized multiple thin layers.



Regional Analysis



North America 3D printing market accounted for the largest market share, majorly from United States. The region is an early adopter of high-end technology, and with high disposable income, manufacturers can afford to buy advanced technologies that helps minimize overall cost in the long run.



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:



North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience fast growth rate as it is a hub for automotive manufacturing and the advancement in the healthcare industry in the region. The region consists of developing countries namely India, China, Japan that benefit from the low-cost printing of products, and cheap labor especially in the healthcare sector.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. 3D Printing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. 3D Printing Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Ease in Development of Customized Products



4.2.2.2. Reduction in manufacturing cost



4.2.2.3. Investment by government



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Limited availability and high cost of the materials



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. 3D Printing Market By Offering Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Offering Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Printer



5.1.1.1. Desktop 3D Printer



5.1.1.2. Industrial 3D Printer



5.1.2. Material



5.1.2.1. Polymer



5.1.2.2. Metal



5.1.2.3. Ceramic



5.1.3. Software



5.1.3.1. Design Software



5.1.3.2. Scanning Software



5.1.3.3. Pinter Software



5.1.3.4. Inspection Software



5.1.4. Service



Continue…!



