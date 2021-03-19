Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- The global 3D Printing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 28.23 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The industry for 3D printing is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application in consumer products, automotive, and medicals, among others. The reduction in errors and overall time and development cost, ease in manufacturing, and the ability to build very intricate tailored designs are driving the market growth.



The market is revolutionizing the industry with automation becoming a norm in manufacturing sectors. It will witness increased investment by manufacturing companies as it reduces cost by limiting the need for man force and can produce goods locally. However, deployment of large-sale 3D printing is quite high, and lack of governing bodies for the regulation of the market will curb the growth of the 3D printing market.



Technological advancement has led to a lower cost in tools, materials, and technology, which have made manufacturing more feasible. It aids end users to prototype, design, and model structures, which is fostering the growth of the market. As the medical sector is embracing innovative technology to design prosthetics and rising investment by the government all over the world, the healthcare sector is augmenting the market demand.



Based on the types, the 3D Printing market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives.



Key Highlights From The Report

In the offering segment, ceramic material has various applications such as aerospace, biomedical, electronics, and automotive engineering due to their high medical strength, hardness, good thermal, and chemical stability. Moreover, research on bio-ceramics for application in bone implants are driving the demand for the segment.

In the medical sector, 3D printing is used to make implants, scaffolds, surgical instruments, and prosthetics. The growing demand for advanced medical products and prosthetics are propelling the demand for the market.

Digital fabrication technology has made 3D prototyping cost-effective and less time-consuming. A variety of materials can be used for the prototype application such as cheap PLA, durable nylon, impact-resistant ABS, and others. The prototyping application segment is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Stereolithography or SLA printing is among the most common technology for 3D printing, and it helps in creating the most precise prototypes of extremely high quality and complex geometrical shapes. However, its printing takes a relatively long time.

Material extrusion is used to speed up the fabrication process or open multi-material capabilities. A wide range of materials can be extruded, and the most popular one is thermoplastics such as Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, 3D Printing, High-Impact Polystyrene, Thermoplastic PolyUrethane, and aliphatic PolyAmides.

North America dominated the market for 3D printing, and the United States have the highest adoption rate of the product. The region has various medium and small-sized manufacturers. The presence of a mature 3D printing market and adoption of advanced technology is spurring the demand for the product. The region held a market share of 36.5% in the year 2019.

Key participants include 3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, Hewlett Packard, Optomec, Mcor Technologies, and Protolabs, among others.



All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global 3D Printing market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global 3D Printing market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.



Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Printer

Desktop 3D Printer

Industrial 3D Printer

Material

Polymer

Metal

Ceramic

Software

Design Software

Scanning Software

Pinter Software

Inspection Software

Service



Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Photopolymerization

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Functional Part Manufacturing

Prototyping

Tooling



Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Engineering

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Products

Healthcare

Energy

Education

Printed Electronics

Architecture and Construction

Food and Culinary

Automotive

Jewelry



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Inkjet Printing

Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Direct Light Projection (DLP)

Others



Important the study on the 3D Printing market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.



