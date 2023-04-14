3D Printing Market Worth $34.5 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2023 -- The 3D printing market is estimated to grow from USD 15.0 billion in 2023 to USD 34.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Some key factors attributing to the growth of 3D printers involve ease in developing tailored products, decrease in manufacturing cost and process downtime, government investments in 3D printing projects, and advancements in industrial-grade 3D printing materials.



Services segment is expected to have second largest share of the 3D printing market in 2023.



The 3D printing services are broadly classified into two types: after-sales and custom design and manufacturing. After-sales services include a warranty, maintenance, software, and training. Custom design and manufacturing services include contract manufacturing (outsourcing of quick parts or end parts production); design services; online platform services including content creation tools, cloud or online printing services, licensing, and others for third parties. Protolabs (US), Shapeways (US), ARC Group (US), 3D Hubs (Netherlands), and Sculpteo (France) are some of the 3D printing service providers known to provide on-demand 3D printing services.



SLA technology is projected to have second largest share of 3D printing market in 2023.



SLA-based 3D printing is used to create anatomical models, lightweight concept models, architectural models, urethane casting patterns, and large investment cast patterns. 3D Systems (US), Form Labs (US), Autodesk (US), and 3D Ceram (France) are some of the major companies offering 3D printers based on the SLA technology and services related to them. SLA is ideal for concept models, form and fit studies, and investment casting patterns, as the technology provides a high-quality surface finish.



Healthcare vertical is projected to have second largest share of 3D printing market in 2023.



Several medical products, such as surgical equipment, prosthetics, implants, and tissue engineering, are manufactured through 3D printing technologies. Apart from these, 3D printing is also used in orthopedic, dental, and craniomaxillofacial medical applications. New and improved technologies, financial support from the governments, and rapid product development at low costs are the major drivers that affect the market. In September 2021, Nexa3D, a developer of ultrafast polymer 3D printers, partnered with Henkel, a provider of functional polymers, to manufacture a 3D-printed connected SKOP stethoscope for WeMed company.



North America to hold the largest share of 3D printing market in 2023.



North America is projected to hold the largest share of the 3D printing market during the forecast period. North America is a highly attractive market for the 3D printing market for the education vertical. The industry is adopting 3D printing systems to bring awareness about this new manufacturing method among students worldwide. 3D printing involves selecting materials based on the application and technology used to produce a product. In 2022, MakerBot, a 3D printing provider company, donated the MakerBot SKETCH, MakerBot METHOD X, MakerBot Replicator 3D printers, and 3D printing materials to several educational organizations that support underserved and low-income communities across the US.



Major players operating in the 3D printing market are Stratasys (US), Materialise (Belgium), 3D Systems (US), EOS GmbH (Germany), GE (US), Voxeljet (Germany), HP (US), SLM Solutions (Germany), CleanGreen3D Limited (Ireland), Protolabs (US), Optomec (US), Groupe Gorgé (France), Ultimaker (The Netherlands), Renishaw (UK), Beijing Tiertime Technology (China), XYZprinting (Taiwan), Desktop Metal (US), TRUMPF (Germany), Nano Dimension (Israel), Formlabs (US), Markforged (US), and Carbon (US).



