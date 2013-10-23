3D Printing Materials Maket 2014-2025: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- 3D printing is currently the subject of a great deal of speculation and excitement in the media. Touted as the technology to bring about the next industrial revolution and the in-sourcing of manufacturing jobs back to the West, the term in fact refers to a raft of technologies each of which is compatible for use with a particular material type.



In fact the materials market for 3D printing is possibly the most contentious issue in the 3D printing industry today. 3D printer manufacturers are increasingly engaging in practices which are perceived by end-users as anti-competitive by locking customers in to their own materials supplies via key-coding and RFID tagging of material cartridges, an activity which is effectively enabling monopoly pricing of the materials concerned.



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Development of new materials for 3D printing is hindered by the practice of lock-in by some 3D printer manufacturers. Barriers to entry for 3rd party materials suppliers are high, and those who do enter the market are unable to get the economies of scale required to accelerate both materials development and progress towards a competitive market.



In the short to mid-term, downwards pressure on materials prices will be driven mainly by new entrants to the 3D printer manufacture arena that do not engage in lock-in practices and enable customers to source materials from the supplier(s) of their choice, and also by pressure from large end-users wielding buying power to force prices down.



This report gives forecasts to 2025 for the following materials supplies:



Photopolymers

Thermoplastics in solid form (ie. filaments and pellets)

Thermoplastics in powder form

Metal powders

Powder-bed inkjet powders



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SWOT analyses in each class are given and end-user requirements detailed.



Materials in development but not yet commercial, which research is mainly taking place in universities, are also discussed.



The market for photopolymers will retain the largest single segment of the market through to 2025 although the other materials markets will gain market share in terms of tons produced driven largely by the move away from prototyping/tooling applications towards final product manufacture.



Highest growth will be seen in the market for metal powders, although production, currently placed at less than 30 tons/year, will remain relatively low. This, in combination with high raw material and processing prices, will combine such that prices for these materials will fall more slowly than for alternative 3D printing materials.



Market growth in a business-as-usual scenario when lock-in remains common practice and prices remain high will be steady, as illustrated below.



However, extensive interviews with both materials developers and end-users indicate that prices are falling. This will modulate growth of the market size even as mass production increases in line with the growth of the cumulative installed base.



Further, for any given material class, market size (in terms of $M) is more sensitive to the installed base of the corresponding 3D printer technology than to the actual price of the materials themselves. Should material prices increase, only a small reduction in the average utilisation rate of the printer installed base is required for the market size to actually fall as a result.



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This report pinpoints where the real opportunities will be found in the emerging 3D printing sector. Readers of the report will find an application-by-application assessment of the opportunities for 3D printing including comprehensive and granular ten-year forecasts of hardware, software and services.



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Since its introduction over a decade ago, 3D printing as a technology has revolutionized manufacturing as a process. Ever increasing cost pressures on medical device manufacturers and their intense need to introduce innovative products has forced them to adopt 3D printing as a means to reduce the manufacturing life cycle and almost completely eliminate the traditional prototyping process. Traditional manufacturing techniques are based on the subtractive method where, the required product is created by cutting or drilling of the base material. 3D printing builds the desired products layer-by-layer through addition of materials. Hence, this process is also called as additive manufacturing. Although, 3D printing is actually a subset of additive manufacturing, it used synonymously with additive manufacturing in the industry.



This report includes an estimation of the global market for applications of 3D printing in the healthcare segment in terms of value (USD million) for the period 2013-2019, considering 2012 as the base year. In addition, current market trends and recent developments are taken into consideration while determining the growth rate of the global 3D printing medical applications market.



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3D printing has received much attention in the press over recent years. Hyped as the technology to bring about a 3rd industrial revolution, 3D printing technologies were in fact invented in the late 80s since when they have seen steady, if unspectacular, growth. After 2009 however, changes occurred which have seen the fortunes of the 3D printing world take an abrupt turn for the better. Manufacturers of 3D printers are reporting a surge in demand and markets for 3D printing are growing rapidly across a number of application areas as new materials development open up new opportunities.



3D printers in fact constitute a raft of technologies, based on a number of different physical mechanisms, the common feature of which is the generation of a 3-dimensional physical object from a digital model. The process is additive in nature, as materials are laid down only where needed, and thus results in significantly less materials wastage than traditional manufacturing techniques. Each of the technologies is suitable for use with a different range of materials, which in turn defines the suitable applications of the printer.



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