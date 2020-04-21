3D Printing Materials Market Forecast 2020 : Prominent Players - Hoganas, Concept Laser GmbH, D Systems, Inc., Arkema S.A., Arcam AB, Solidscape, EOS GmbH Electro Optical

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- Defined as the process of constructing a physical object from a three-dimensional digital model via thin layers of materials stacked upon each other, 3D printing is set to bring about a revolution in the manufacturing space. Numerous studies have made claims that 3D printing technology would open doors to digital reinvention of global manufacturing sector.



3D printing requires materials which make it a realistic investment in printing world. The materials available for the same have come a long way since the inception of 3D printing technology.



Leading Key Players



The prominent industry players are Hoganas, Concept Laser GmbH, D Systems, Inc., Arkema S.A., Arcam AB, Solidscape, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, ExOne, Voxeljet AG, Royal DSM N.V, Envisiontec, LPW Technology Ltd., SLM Solutions, Stratasys, Ltd., Optomec.



Growth drivers are



1. Gaining popularity of 3D printing technology

2. Increasing demand from end-user industries



Plastics:



One of the commonly used plastics, nylon, or polyamide, is a robust, durable, and flexible plastic material and has proved its reliability for 3D printing amongst various others. Additionally, nylon makes it easy for the production of complex designs featuring intricate and delicate details. It is essentially suited for manufacturing moving and assembled parts, holders, cases, or adapters.



Having made an entry into , 3D Printing Materials Market g recently, PLA has gained phenomenal traction for its bio-degradable properties. The plastic material holds significance to be utilized in resin format for various SL/DLP processes. Most importantly, this plastic material is being used across the medical sector for carrying out various R&Ds. Researchers in Turkey for instance, are meticulously involved in 3D printing with PLA for a new study pertaining to tissue engineering and human dermal fibroblasts of skin cells.



Metals:



Humans, since time immemorial, have been able to fabricate goods from metal. Metals exhibit robust characteristics of thermal and electrical conductivity which makes them a suitable material for 3D Printing Materials Market. It has been observed that large number of metals and metal composites are currently used for industrial grade 3D printing which include stainless steel, gold and silver, titanium and several others.



Amongst the aforementioned metals, stainless steel has been considered to be one of the strongest and commonly used materials for 3D Printing Materials Market. The metal delivers a significant level of strength and detail to 3D printing models. Most recently though, gold and silver have debuted in 3D printing market, and have surprisingly emerged as a significant contributor material across the jewelry sector.



Ceramics



This is indeed an all new category of materials in 3D Printing Materials Market. Ceramic materials have attained a special position in this realm owing to their brittle and strong compression properties. Though substantial R&D efforts are being undertaken across this segment, the technique of ceramic 3D printing has a long way to go in order to become mainstream.



3D Printing Materials Market is, as on today, considered to be the future of manufacturing. 3D printing companies find plastic to be the most suitable material for model development, as it is highly economical. That apart, plastic is found in abundance and can be extensively used owing to its superior properties. However, metals are ceramics are also viable options for the future, and industry players have been striving to ensure that they don't have to struggle for lack of material types, as 3D printing continues to gain mass momentum.



