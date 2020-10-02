Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, 3D Printing Materials Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for 3D Printing Materials investments from 2020 to 2026.



The global 3D Printing Materials Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2020 to 5.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.8% between 2020 and 2026.



Top Key Players in the Global 3D Printing Materials Market: Stratasys, Exone, DSM, Arevo, DuPont, TLC Korea, 3D Systems, LG Chem, Taulman3D, Orbi-Tech, MATTERHACKERS, Materialise, Rahn, 3D HUBS, Exceltec and Other.



Company Development:



In April 2018, 3D Systems Corporation launched 30 new materials for Figure 4 Printers. These materials include Figure 4 RGD-GRY 10, Figure 4 RGD-GRY 15, Figure 4 ELAST-BLK, and Figure 4 JCST-GRN. They are used in the automotive and durable goods applications and also in the casting jewelry patterns.



In April 2018, Stratasys, Ltd. launched the next-generation PolyJet 3D Printers for the rapid prototyping applications in various end-use industries. This new product launch is expected to enable Stratasys to create a platform for new polymer materials, which can be used in PolyJet printers for various prototyping applications



This report segments the Global 3D Printing Materials Market on the basis of Types are:

Engineering Plastics

Photosensitive Resin

Metallic Material

Ceramic Material



On the basis of Application, the Global 3D Printing Materials Market is segmented into:

Aerospace Field

Military Field

Medicine Field

Other



Regional and Country-level Analysis:



The key regions covered in the 3D Printing Materials market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.



Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of 3D Printing Materials Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.



Finally, the 3D Printing Materials market report offers a complete and detailed study of global 3D Printing Materials market by using numerous analytical tools and models such as SWOT analysis, investment return analysis, and porter's five forces analysis which are useful for beginners to access the upcoming opportunities. After exploring the market insights through primary and secondary research methodologies, if anything is required except than this, market insight reports will provide customization as per specific demands.



