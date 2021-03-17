Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The global 3D printing metal market is projected to be worth USD 5,739.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The 3D printing metal market is observing an accelerated growth rate attributed to its increasing demand from the aerospace & defense industry. The use of 3D printing of metal parts finds usage in the production of intricate and lightweight components and structures to provide improved strength and durability to the aircraft and increased fuel efficiency. GE Additive, a GE division, GE has been deploying 3D printing to produce Advanced Turboprop for aircraft and has achieved a reduction in engine parts from 855 to just 12. The Cessna Denali aircraft equipped with 3D manufactured Advanced Turboprop is likely to debut in 2020.



Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2020 - 2027. All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.



Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.



Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, ExOne announced the InnoventPro 3D printer launch, which provides two novel build sizes for 3/5 liter and printing rate, reaching 700 cc/hour for the metal, composite, and ceramic parts manufacturer.

3D printing metal filaments offer the benefits of shape fabrication and 3D printing simultaneously with two or more metal.

Nickel and nickel-based alloys substantially improve the produced parts' strength and corrosion resistivity and offer enhanced aesthetic appeal. Automotive part manufacturers nickel alloys for engine component printing.

Binder Jetting is about ten times more cost-effective compared to 3D printing metal processes. Also, the build size achieved by this technology is much large, and the printing of parts doesn't require any support during the process, allowing the realization of intricate designs.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 30.3% in the forecast period attributed to the presence of leading manufacturing firms, especially automotive firms, supportive regulations, several space launches by renowned space agencies like ISRO, and increased investments in R&D for 3D printing.

Key participants include 3D Systems Corporation, ExOne GmbH, Hoganas AB, Arcam AB, Materialise NV, Voxel Jet AG, GKN PLC, Equispheres, Renishaw PLC, and Carpenter Technology Corporation, among others.



The study relies heavily on both qualitative and quantitative to generate, interpret and analyze raw data about the target market, product or services offered and prominent market players operating in the 3D Printing Metal market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027.



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Filament

Powder



Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Titanium

Nickel

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Powder Bed Fusion

Directed Energy Deposition

Binder Jetting

Metal Extrusion

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Marine

Others



Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research methodologies used for evaluating the 3D Printing Metal market are inventive and also provides enough evidence on the demand and supply status, production capability, import and export, supply chain management and investment feasibility.



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-metal-market



