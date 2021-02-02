Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- The 3D printing is a process of developing 3D object from a CAD (computer-aided design) model. This is done by adding material layer by layer, which is also called additive manufacturing. Metals used for three-dimensional printing are called 3D printing metals. The global 3D Printing Metal Market is expected to be valued at USD 5,739.0 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 28.4%, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.



This section of the report performs a thorough investigation into the intensely competitive landscape of the global 3D Printing Metal market, highlighting the leading manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by them, the existing growth prospects, market positions, and market shares held by each participant



Key participants include 3D Systems Corporation, ExOne GmbH, Hoganas AB, Arcam AB, Materialise NV, Voxel Jet AG, GKN PLC, Equispheres, Renishaw PLC, and Carpenter Technology Corporation, among others.



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Filament

Powder



Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Titanium

Nickel

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Powder Bed Fusion

Directed Energy Deposition

Binder Jetting

Metal Extrusion

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Marine

Others



Market Drivers



The global 3D printing metal market is estimated to experience robust growth in the coming years owing to rapidly growing industries like healthcare, aerospace and defence, and automotive. Metal materials are expected to dominate the market in terms of growth rate over the forecast period.



Key Objectives of the Global 3D Printing Metal Market Report:



An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global 3D Printing Metal market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.



The rising use of aluminium 3D printing in the automotive sector is estimated to fuel the growth of the market. Aluminium is suitable for light, strong and precise metal parts. Therefore, its application is rising in automotive industries. The product has a wide range of applications which varies from spare parts to components of RC cars and gadgets.



Regional Landscape



On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific 3D printing metals market is expected to account for the highest CAGR over the forecast period. China is expected to be the largest market for 3D printing metals in the Asia Pacific region. Established powder manufacturers and metal printer in North America and Europe are expanding their presence in the Asia Pacific region through several growth strategies.



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:



North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Adoption of additive manufacturing technology, increasing number of start-ups, and rising number of patents are some of the major factors boosting the U.S. market. The rising demand can be attributed to the presence of established players coupled with traditional manufacturing companies who are showing keen interest in this sector and thereby boosting the 3D printing metals market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. 3D Printing Metal Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. 3D Printing Metal Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Fabrication of intricate and lightweight components



4.2.2.2. Growing demand from the aerospace & defense sector



4.2.2.3. Reduced waste generation during manufacturing



4.2.2.4. Growth of the automotive sector



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive metals



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. 3D Printing Metal Market By Form Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Form Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Filament



5.1.2. Powder



Chapter 6. 3D Printing Metal Market By Metal Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Metal Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Titanium



6.1.2. Nickel



6.1.3. Aluminum



6.1.4. Stainless Steel



6.1.5. Others



Continue…!



