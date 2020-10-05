Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The 3D Printing Metals market report recognizes the importance of investing in policies and processes to use trade as a tool for inclusive growth. Underlying this approach is a strategy to strengthen its export sectors and broaden the scope of the goods and services produced given the report's traditionally strong dependence on a narrow set of revenue-generating investment in the 3D Printing Metals Market. This report is a roadmap for 3D Printing Metals market exporters and policymakers to identify higher value-added products and markets with growth potential, as well as giving guidance to realize the opportunities and overcoming production challenges



The global 3D printing metal market size was valued at USD 772.1 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8% from 2020 to 2026.



Top Key Market Competitors Covered in the report:



Stratasys(US), 3D Systems Corporation (US), EOS (Germany), Materialise(Belgium), GE Additive (US), Renishaw(UK), voxeljet AG (Germany), 3D Systems(US), Sandvik(Sweden), Hoganas(Sweden)



Industry News:



VALENCIA, Calif- Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) and one of the largest providers of additive (3D printing) and conventional manufacturing services in North America, is expanding its additive metals offering with the addition of VELO3D's Sapphire™ 3D print system and Flow™ software. The Sapphire laser fusion metal additive manufacturing system allows for printing of complex part geometries with in-situ metrology, close-loop control, and low-to-no support structures.



Metal is a primary focus area in additive manufacturing (AM). Investments in metal AM have increased at a rapid pace in recent years. AM process offers exceptionally high-performance parts made from aluminum, steel, nickel, titanium, and others for demanding, high-value industries, such as medical and aerospace. Rising demand for 3D printing metal for various applications in the aerospace and defense industry such as manufacturing of aircraft engines and components, as well as the expiry of various technology patents, is likely to boost the market growth.



Segment by Types:



Titanium

Nickel

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Others



Segment by Application:



Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Others



The findings show that the country has a wealth of untapped export potential, particularly within North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, and Other), and that realizing this potential can build competitiveness for future growth.



The 3D Printing Metals market also presents new analysis on opportunities for upgrading to transformed products, taking into account the existing export structure and available inputs. It analysis the current trade challenges that the market faces and provides guidance on targeted avenues for enhancing export growth, diversification, and product upgrading by moving towards higher value-added products within a value chain.



Highlights of the report:



-3D Printing Metals Market reveals the importance of investing in policies and processes to use trade as a tool for inclusive growth.



-Underlying this approach is a strategy to strengthen its significant information and broaden the scope of the services produced giving it strong dependence on a narrow set of revenue-generation.



-Developing a competitiveness strategy that focuses on diversifying its market and shifting to greater value addition in its products and services could place the market onto a more stable and sustainable development path with widespread benefits.



-Trade and 3D Printing Metals market access data are key in guiding and re-orienting policies towards the opportunities that promise the greatest benefits



-It ensures the widespread access to finance for global 3D Printing Metals market manufacturers, with improved connectivity to regional markets, and implementing an attractive and effective taxation system are overarching policies that will have a positive impact on the general business environment.



This research presents an example of how relevant data – complemented by information from local stakeholders – can inform the trade-related decision-making of policymakers and the private sector; by transforming raw data to trade and 3D Printing Metals market intelligence. It gives a balance between policies that promote the current market effect and an innovative approach that invests in new tradable products with higher value-added and impact.



The 3D Printing Metals market report provides design and implements an informed trade and development strategy. Enhancing trade competitiveness is not always straightforward. Accordingly, this report provides a customized analysis for product upgrading focused on export diversification.



