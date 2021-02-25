DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- Global 3D Printing Metals Market:



Key Drivers



The factors driving the growth of the global 3D printing metals market include its growing applications for the manufacturing of lightweight products and its ability to decrease manufacturing costs. Additionally, the increasing research and development activities and continuous technological advancements in 3D printing metals are further boosting the market growth. There has been a significant increase in the application of 3D printing metals in various sectors such as medical, aerospace and defense, and other sectors, which is responsible for the growth in the metal 3D printing market size.



3D printing metals provide several benefits such as reduces overall production cost, excellent corrosion resistive property, high tensile strength, and other advantages, which are surging the demand of the market. As per the metal 3D Printing market research, the products printed by 3D printers have a limitation in terms of size, and the high initial cost of 3D printing materials are the major factors that will have a negative impact on the market growth.



Global 3D Printing Metals Market's leading Manufacturers:



- 3D Systems Corporation

- Renishaw PLC

- General Electric Company

- Materialise NV

- Voxeljet AG

- Sandvik AB

- The ExOne Company

- SLM Solutions Group AG

- Titomic Limited



Global 3D Printing Metals Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Form Segment Drivers

Based on the form, the powder segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The ability of powder form of metal to form high-density products with complex geometries is a key driver that is contributing to the growth of the segment in the market. This type of metal particle is widely available in a spherical shape and impacts the density and mechanical features of the final product.



Technology Segment Drivers

Based on the technology, the powder bed fusion segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This technology helps in producing lightweight parts and components by advanced computer-aided design (CAD) processes, which is supporting the growth of the segment over the coming years. The powder bed fusion technology is increasingly used in the automotive and aerospace sectors for the manufacturing of 3D printed metal parts with fine details and accuracy.



End Use Industry Segment Drivers

On the basis of the end use industry, the aerospace and defense industry is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. In the aerospace and defense sector, 3D printing is widely used to print fuel nozzles and other critical engine components that need high precision and accuracy. Moreover, the 3D printing technology decreases the overall weight of an aircraft which leads to less consumption of fuel.



Global 3D Printing Metals Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Form:



- Powder

- Filament



Segmentation by Technology:



- Powder Bed Fusion

- Directed Energy Deposition

- Binder Jetting

- Metal Extrusion

- Others



Segmentation by Metal Type:



- Titanium

- Nickel

- Stainless Steel

- Aluminum

- Others



Segmentation by End Use Industry:



- Aerospace & Defense

- Automotive

- Medical & Dental

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



