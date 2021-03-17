Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The global 3D printing plastic market is projected to be worth USD 4,480.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The 3D printing plastic market is observing an accelerated growth rate attributed to its increasing demand from the automotive industry. 3D printing offers the benefit of substituting cost-prohibitive and longer lead-time in CNC manufacturing, enabling decreased production costs, particularly in the production process involving intricate parts and components. Also, in-house 3D prototyping assists in regulating Intellectual Property (IP) violations or data leaks as everything is manufactured on-site.



The latest report on the 3D Printing Plastic market closely surveys, examines and offers vital statistics on the 3D Printing Plastic market for the forecast period 2019 - 2026.



You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of 3D Printing Plastic Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/220



Furthermore, application of Porters Five Forces Analysis to determine the status of various aspects such as the capability of both the suppliers and customers, threats posed by different substitutes, the intensity of competition and promising new vendors makes the study a valuable resource. The market intelligence report includes detailed statistics on market segmentation based on product value, application, classification, and sale.



Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2020, Stratasys announced the signing of a partnership agreement with m2nxt Solutions, a firm involved in smart manufacturing and a subsidiary of Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., to expand in the manufacturing sector in India. The collaboration is intended to start a business for Industry 4.0 by merging expertise in smart manufacturing, 3D printing, and application consultations.

Polyamide is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period and is a multipurpose 3D printing plastic, owing to its robustness, abrasion-resistant, and improved durability compared to PLA and ABS plastics.

Filament held the largest market share in 2019. ABS filament is a commonly used plastic in 3D printing and is very durable. It finds widespread usage in rapid prototyping and 3D printing settings for testing the impact resistance and durability of the products.

Healthcare held the largest market share in 2019. One of the benefits is that the 3D printing plastic can be deployed for a 3D print soft touch in contact between bone and prosthetics, resulting in enhanced patient comfort and lessening the injury risks.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, attributed to the increased investment for healthcare infrastructure growth. Also, leading manufacturing firms, especially automotive firms, supportive regulations, several space launches by renowned space agencies like ISRO, and increased investments in R&D for plastic additive manufacturing drive the market growth in the region.

Key participants include Stratasys Ltd., CRP Group, 3D Systems Corporation, Royal DSM NV, Oxford Performance Materials, EOS GmbH, Arkema SA, Envisiontec GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, and SABIC, among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ABS

Photopolymer

PLA

Polyamide

Others



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid/Ink

Filament

Powder



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Automotive

Electronics

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–­­­2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-plastic-market



