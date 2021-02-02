Reduced waste generation during the manufacturing of 3D printed plastic products is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- The uses of 3D printing are expanding around the global market. 3D printing is robustly used to manufacture shoes, building parts, musical instruments, dental, implants, car components, medical devices, functional ceramics, prosthetics, jewellery, robots, and casts. The global 3D Printing Plastic Market is projected to be valued at USD 4,480.0 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 24.3%, according to the report by Emergen Research.
Healthcare held the largest market share in 2019. One of the benefits is that the 3D printing plastic can be deployed for a 3D print soft touch in contact between bone and prosthetics, resulting in enhanced patient comfort and lessening the injury risks.
Key participants include Stratasys Ltd., CRP Group, 3D Systems Corporation, Royal DSM NV, Oxford Performance Materials, EOS GmbH, Arkema SA, Envisiontec GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, and SABIC, among others.
Market Drivers
3D printing has observed high demand in the global market as it is highly efficient in comparison to several other traditional manufacturing methods. 3D printing enables production by reducing the time, costs, and efforts incurred in the project. It does not even require any specialized tooling to create a prototype.
3D Printing Plastic business vertical has been extensively categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and a competitive overview. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
ABS
Photopolymer
PLA
Polyamide
Others
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Liquid/Ink
Filament
Powder
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Aerospace & Defense
Healthcare
Automotive
Electronics
Others
Additive manufacturing also avoids various tooling related constraints on the geometries which can be achieved through the traditional production process. Increasing investments in these business industries along with favourable government support are expected to drive the overall demand growth for 3D printing plastics.
Regional Landscape
North America emerged as the dominator of the market for 3D printing plastics and accounted for more than 40% share of the global revenue in 2020. The region comprises of mature markets and is enhanced by a technologically advanced 3D printing industry, hence contributing to the global market. The U.S. dominated the North American market in 2020 and is estimated to dominate the industry during the forecast period.
The demand for 3D printing plastics in the region is generated from the growing medical end-use segment due to increase in elderly population in the country. Increasing demand for 3D printing plastics in medical equipment can be associated with the excellent mechanical and chemical properties offered by 3D printed plastics.
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. 3D Printing Plastic Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. 3D Printing Plastic Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries
4.2.2.2. Favorable government support
4.2.2.3. Fabrication of intricate and lightweight components
4.2.2.4. Reduced waste generation during manufacturing
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High costs of the 3D printed products
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. 3D Printing Plastic Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. ABS
5.1.2. Photopolymer
5.1.3. PLA
5.1.4. Polyamide
5.1.5. Others
Chapter 6. 3D Printing Plastic Market By Form Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Form Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Liquid/Ink
6.1.2. Filament
6.1.3. Powder
Chapter 7. 3D Printing Plastic Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. Industry Vertical Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Aerospace & Defense
7.1.2. Healthcare
7.1.3. Automotive
7.1.4. Electronics
7.1.5. Others
Continue
