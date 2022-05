3D Printing Services Market Size Rising at 23.5% CAGR & Will Reach USD 21000 Million by 2028: Industry Analysis, Growth & Trends

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2022 -- Global 3D Printing Services Market 2022-2028: As the world economy continues to grow, so does the need for efficient, reliable data. This is why we are releasing our Global 3D Printing Services Market 2022-2028 report, which will give you a comprehensive overview of this industry. In this report, you'll find historical and future cost, revenue, demand, supply and import/export data for your distributor's value chain. You'll also get an in-depth analysis of your distributor's value chain. You'll learn about: the market size and growth rate of your distributor's value chain for each region for the forecast period (from 2022 to 2028), business opportunities that can be explored in this industry and key players in this market



In our 3D Printing Services Market Report, we discussed the policies, plans and strategies for development of a particular country or region. We also studied the manufacturing processes, industry chain structures, and import/export, supply, and consumption figures. We also analyzed manufacturing costs and global revenues of each region. All this information is backed up with statistical tools such as SWOT analysis (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats), BCG matrix (Boston Consulting Group matrix), and PESTLE analysis (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal & Environmental). This report is presented in graphical form in order to provide a clear understanding of the facts and figures.



The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global 3D Printing Services Market:

VoxelJet AG

GE (Arcam Group)

Sculpteo

3D Systems

Stratasys

Proto Labs

FORECAST 3D (HP)

ExOne

3D Hubs

EOS

Materialise

3 Space

Hoganas

Organovo Holdings

Ponoko

Shapeways

WhiteClouds

Wenext

BLT

SHANGHAI JINGXIN TECHNOLOGY



Global 3D Printing Services Market Segment Analysis:



Segment by Type

3D Printed Metal

3D Printed Plastic

3D Printed Ceramic

Others



Segment by Application

Electronics

Architecture and Designing

Aerospace and Defense

Medical and Healthcare

Automobile

Education

Others



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:

North America [United States, Canada]

Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



(Note: The report will be updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)



This report contains market revenue forecasts for each geographic region and analysis of the major variables influencing the global 3D Printing Services industry. It also contains a complete assessment of the major factors influencing the global 3D Printing Services industry, including growth patterns, industry-specific technologies, problems and other features. A breakdown of the major market share is included in the research. The global 3D Printing Services industry research offers a comprehensive comparison of economies and global market places to show how important this industry is becoming in a changing geographic environment.



COVID-19 Impact:

This report discusses the effect of Coronavirus COVID-19, which had a worldwide impact beginning in late 2019. Early estimates indicate that it has spread to over 95% of countries and will affect the 3D Printing Services market in 2022. The outbreak has brought about a number of effects, including flight cancellations, travel bans and quarantines, restaurant closures, all indoor/outdoor events restricted, forty countries declaring a state of emergency, massive slowdowns of the supply chain, stock market volatility and falling business confidence alongside growing panic among the population and uncertainty about future.



Key Research:

We interviewed experts in the 3D Printing Services industry, including management and processing companies and analytical service providers, to collect and verify qualitative and quantitative information about this industry. We surveyed these experts to determine future prospects for the biomass waste containers industry.



Table of Content - Major Key Points

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global 3D Printing Services by Company

4 World Historic Review for 3D Printing Services by Geographic Region

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

11 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

12 World Forecast Review for 3D Printing Services by Geographic Region

13 Key Players Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion



