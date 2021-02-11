Investment by the government on 3D printing projects and reduction in manufacturing cost, along with process downtime, will drive the market demand.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- 3D Printing Software and Services Market
3D Printing Software and Services are used to create the parts of objects and machines and are also used for some buildings. It is also used to convert a 3D design into a tangible object. Firstly the software slices down the design into layers, and then the layers are printed by the 3D Printer layer by layer. 3D Printing Software and Services market has its applications in prototyping, functional part manufacturing and, tooling. It is used in the sectors such as the healthcare sector, automotive sector, architecture, and construction segment, aerospace and defense, engineering, printed electronics, education sector, food and culinary, etc.
Prominent Players Profiled in the 3D Printing Software and Services Market:
3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, Hewlett Packard, Optomec, Autodesk, and Protolabs, among others.
Market Drivers
The 3D Printing Software and Services Market is driven by the ease in the development of customized materials, reduction in the manufacturing cost and also the downtime of the process, funding by the government in 3D printing software and services, and development in the new industrial 3D printing materials and are estimated to show significant market growth during the forecast period. The market is majorly driven due to its extensive usages in functional part manufacturing.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Software
Design Software
Scanning Software
Pinter Software
Inspection Software
Service
Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Material Extrusion
Material Jetting
Powder Bed Fusion
Vat Photopolymerization
Binder Jetting
Sheet Lamination
Directed Energy Deposition
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Functional Part Manufacturing
Prototyping
Tooling
Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Engineering
Aerospace and Defense
Consumer Products
Healthcare
Energy
Education
Printed Electronics
Architecture and Construction
Food and Culinary
Automotive
Jewelry
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
Inkjet Printing
Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)
Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)
Stereolithography (SLA)
Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)
Electron Beam Melting (EBM)
Direct Light Projection (DLP)
Others
Overview of the TOC of the Report:
Introduction, Scope, and Overview
Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers
Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price
Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share
Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period
Country-wise analysis of the 3D Printing Software and Services market by type, application, and manufacturers
Market Segmentation based on types
Market segmentation based on applications
Historical and forecast estimation and other chapters.
Regional Analysis
According to the regional terminology, the North American region held the largest market share in terms of revenue share. The market in this region is mainly driven due to the extensive development and research activities due to the introduction of improved and new technologies and also fresh print materials. The United States held the largest market revenue in the year 2017 due to continuous investments in the development and research programs.
