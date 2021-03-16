3D Printing Software & Services Market Size, Demand, Scope, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- 3D printing software & services market is forecasted to be worth USD 9,571.6 Million by 2027, according to a currency analysis by Emergen Research. The industry for 3D printing software & services is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application in consumer products, motor vehicles, and medicals, among others. The reduction in errors and overall time and development cost, ease in manufacturing, and the ability to build very intricate tailored designs are driving the market growth.



The Global 3D Printing Software and Services Market report serves as an accurate database providing the precise market estimations based on a detailed industry analysis. The highly professional report is targeted at readers and businesses interested in this sphere. Our team of analysts has employed primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the estimated market share over the projected timeframe, as well as to analyze the major market segments, including regional bifurcation.



The report enumerates the key market players, scrutinizing their strategic initiatives such as collaborations & partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, technological innovation, and new product launches. The analysts have implemented several industry-leading methods for data collection. The report elaborates on the current scenario by taking a closer look at the major players, cost structures, and product pricing. Therefore, the latest report focuses on several pivotal factors influencing market growth, including market size, sales volume, revenue forecast, regional concentration, and ongoing market trends.



The leading players profiled in the report include:



3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, Hewlett Packard, Optomec, Autodesk, and Protolabs, among others.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Design Software

Scanning Software

Pinter Software

Inspection Software

Service



Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Material Extrusion

Material Jetting

Powder Bed Fusion

Vat Photopolymerization

Binder Jetting

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Functional Part Manufacturing

Prototyping

Tooling



Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Engineering

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Products

Healthcare

Energy

Education

Printed Electronics

Architecture and Construction

Food and Culinary

Automotive

Jewelry



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Inkjet Printing

Laser Metal Deposition (LMD)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP)

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Direct Light Projection (DLP)

Others



The global 3D Printing Software and Services market is geographically categorized into:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key Points:



The report presents a thorough examination of the 3D Printing Software and Services market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers' value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.



The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:



Historical Years: 2017-2018



Base Year: 2019



Estimated Year: 2027



Forecast Years: 2020-2027



