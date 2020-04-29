Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global 3D Printing Technologies Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global 3D Printing Technologies Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global 3D Printing Technologies. According to AMA, the Global 3D Printing Technologies market is expected to see growth rate of 24.09% and may see market size of USD51.44 Billion by 2024.



This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Stratasys, Ltd. (United States), 3D Systems (United States), EOS GmbH (Germany), GE Additive (United States), Materialise NV (Belgium), ExOne Co (United States), Voxeljet AG (Germany), Hewlett Packard Inc. (United States), SLM Solutions Group AG (Germany), EnvisionTEC (United States), Mcor Technologies Ltd (Ireland), Ultimaker (Netherlands), Groupe Gorgé (France), Beijing Tiertime Technology (China), ARC Group Worldwide Inc. (United States), Autodesk, Inc. (United States) and Proto Labs Inc. (United States)



3D Printing Technologies enables allows manufacturers to develop objects using a digital file and various printing materials. It is used to build a three-dimensional object from a computer-aided design using various materials such as polymers, metals, and ceramic. The evolution of this production technology has made several important changes in the economic and social levels, especially in the emerging economies. Market players are focusing on technological advancement in 3D Printing Technologies. For instance, In May 2018, BMW launched a new prototype of their bike, the s1000RR that incorporates 3D printing. The prototype of the bike consists of a 3D printed frame and a swing arm manufactured by 3D technologies. The growing research and development of 3D printing are expected to develop new opportunities for market growth in the upcoming years.



Market Drivers

- Ease in Development of Customized Products

- Reduction in Manufacturing Cost and Process Downtime

- Efficient Logistics Management

Market Trend

- Development of New Industrial-Grade 3D Printing Materials

Restraints

- High Price & Investment and Technological Limitations

- Lack of Skilled Labor

Opportunities

- Support and Investments by Government and VCs

- Application into Various Industries such as Automotive, Education, Jewelry, and Printed Electronics

Challenges

- Ensuring Product Quality

- The Threat of Copyright Infringement

The Global 3D Printing Technologies Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Industrial 3D Printers, Desktop 3D Printers), Application (Prototyping, Functional Part Manufacturing, Tooling), Vertical (Automobiles, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Food, Energy, Construction & Architecture, Others), Technology (Stereo Lithography, Fused Deposition Modelling, Selective Laser Sintering, Electron Beam Melting, Digital Light Processing, Other), Process (Powder Bed Fusion, Material Extrusion, Vat Photopolymerization, Material Jetting, Binder Jetting, Directed Energy Deposition, Sheet Lamination), Material (Metal, Polymer, Ceramics, Other), Component (Hardware, Software, Services)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global 3D Printing Technologies Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global 3D Printing Technologies market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global 3D Printing Technologies Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global 3D Printing Technologies

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global 3D Printing Technologies Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global 3D Printing Technologies market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Global 3D Printing Technologies Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global 3D Printing Technologies Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



